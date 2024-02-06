Open this photo in gallery: Many people feel the pressure to splurge for Valentine's Day, but there are plenty of ways to stretch your dollars.Ashley StGermain/Getty Images

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, some people are likely feeling pressure to splurge on their significant others.

However, according to a 2023 study from Caddle, in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada, only 11 per cent of Canadians plan on spending $101 to $150, while 52 per cent said they plan on spending $50 or less on the big day. If you’re looking to stretch your dollars during Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of ways to do so while keeping things intimate and making an impression.

Create your own flower bouquet

A bouquet of flowers from the grocery store is typically 50 to 75 per cent cheaper than something you can get from a florist. Admittedly, what the professionals offer looks a lot nicer, so you’ll need to jazz things up with some love. Start by trimming the leaves off the bottom of the flowers. You’ll then want to open up the heads with your fingers so they display better. Next, you’ll want to tie all the flowers together with floral tape or ribbon and then trim the stems so they’re an even size. Finally, wrap your flowers up in a cone with wrapping paper. Pro tip: there are hundreds of YouTube tutorials that can walk you through the process.

Become a master chef

Forget the expensive dinner and plan a meal at home for your loved one. A good place to start is your partner’s favourite meal. Alternatively, you could look for an easier recipe online that doesn’t require too many ingredients, which helps keep your costs down. The key thing is to make sure you practise the recipe a few times before making it for your loved one. This is especially true if you don’t cook regularly. By the time Valentine’s Day comes around, you can serve the perfect dish. Just don’t forget to set the table as presentation matters.

Go for the budget-friendly option

If you prefer to go out to celebrate, try to pick a spot that won’t hurt your wallet. Heading to a new trendy café will likely be cheaper than the hottest new restaurant. Alternatively, you could choose a neighbourhood spot that’s known for its food and service, not its high prices. You could also see if any restaurants offer prix-fixe menus, as that’s an easy way to save on a nice meal.

Focus on free

Whether you’re looking to get outside or stay in, there are plenty of activities, festivals and events that you can do for free. Many art galleries offer a free day. If weather permits, you could go for a scenic hike or stargaze. Volunteering as a couple can also be an impactful way to bond while helping others in need. For fun at home, you could pick up a new board game or binge-watch a recent award-winning show.

Embrace your romantic

Some people are romantics, so why not give them a do-it-yourself gift that shows how much you appreciate them? A photo album or scrapbook is a great way to look back at your journey so far. Follow that up with a handwritten love letter, and you’ll make your partner’s heart melt. If you have artistic skills, you could make a piece of art or jewellery. A gift that requires no talent but will likely be greatly appreciated is a playlist of songs that are significant to the two of you.

Cash in your loyalty points

You don’t have to be points rich to get some great deals. With American Express Membership Rewards, you can redeem 1,000 points for a $10 statement credit. That means you can use your points on dining out or gifts at the same value. With PC Optimum, you can use your points on groceries, merchandise and even Apple TV+ subscriptions. For those who collect Scene+, you can use your points at Cineplex for movies and food.

Celebrate later

The cheapest way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is on Feb. 15, when all Valentine’s-themed merchandise gets discounted. You can easily pick up chocolate and gifts for 50 per cent off, but be quick, as those items will sell out fast. Delaying your plans also usually means fewer crowds. That could work to your advantage as you might find dinner reservations easier.