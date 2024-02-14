Open this photo in gallery: Susan Eleanor NancekivellCourtesy of family

Susan Eleanor Nancekivell: Educator. Friend. Sister. Northerner. Born March 11, 1954, in Thunder Bay, Ont.; died July 3, 2023, in Ottawa, of metastatic breast cancer; aged 69.

One of Susan’s seminal experiences took place when she was getting ready to enter kindergarten. Her father took her aside and told her: “Whatever the task, you should always do your best.” This advice guided Susan throughout her life.

The eldest of three children born to Dr. Keith Nancekivell and Eleanor Beeman, Susan had a happy childhood growing up with brothers David and Paul in Thunder Bay.

After completing a degree in French and Spanish studies at University of Ottawa and a Bachelor of Education at University of Western Ontario in 1977, Susan launched her teaching career. She later obtained an MBA and then went to France for an advanced French course.

There, she befriended Carolyn Stranks, a teacher from Ottawa who offered Susan two suggestions: “You must meet my high school principal because he needs teachers with your expertise and, you must meet my brother David. You would be perfect for one another.”

That fall, the school principal came calling and Susan moved to Ottawa. Shortly thereafter, she met Carolyn’s brother, David Stranks. They brought out the best in each other, and he cared for her for the rest of her life.

Susan taught French Immersion and Spanish at Brookfield High School. She immersed her students with lively presentations, field trips, exchanges and hands-on projects. As a teacher for 15 years and as vice principal for another 12, she had a positive influence on many.

But come summer, Susan returned to her family’s camp on Lake Shebandowan to renew her northern roots with friends and relatives. She loved the peacefulness of the vast forests, the brilliant sunsets and listening to loon calls at dusk.

Susan never stopped promoting the north. She proudly gave gifts made in Thunder Bay, such as pieces of jewellery from Finnish artisans, Indigenous art or creations made with the local amethyst stone.

Susan was famous amongst her friends for her phone calls and her handwritten notes to say thank you, offer encouragement or mark special occasions. A phone call from Susan meant that you slowed down to chat, an hour was about to pass.

While she didn’t have children, she knew that it takes a village to raise them. When her godson needed to hone his skills for a summer sales job, he called Susan. She listened to his presentation, provided some feedback and then bought one of the most expensive sets of knives in the catalogue. It was his best sale of the season. Unbeknownst to him, she already had the same knives but bought more to help him.

She was first diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in 2010. She was in remission by 2012 and retired but thinking of others was second nature to her. Susan moved her mother to Ottawa and devoted much time and energy to caring for her until her mother’s death in 2020.

When Susan’s cancer came back in June 2022, she came to terms with the terminal diagnosis with quiet determination. She told her oncologist, “Leave no stone unturned.”

While her health was a priority, she continued to support others, particularly her brother David who had serious health issues but had no relatives close by.

Susan entered hospice care two months before she died. When asked her how she managed to stay calm and positive, she said, “I have my faith but it’s also important for me to keep to my dad’s promise and do my best every day.”

Throughout her life, Susan connected with people. When her friends and relatives realized the seriousness of her health issues, it was their turn to connect with her. Countless messages of love poured in, and visitors from all over Canada and the United States came to see her.

While doing her best was Susan’s lifelong guiding principle, kindness remains her true legacy.

Joanne Duguay is a friend of Susan Nancekivell.

