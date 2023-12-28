Off Duty is a series of lively conversations with influential people, from CEOs to celebrities, on life, work and the art of taking time off.

From the moment the Toronto Raptors picked him in the first round of this year’s NBA draft, Gradey Dick has been a fan favourite. His draft night outfit, a Wizard of Oz-inspired, ruby red, sparkling suit announced the Wichita native wasn’t in Kansas any more and certainly established him as an intriguing personality to keep your eyes on.

The 20-year-old has made a cameo in a video for Drake’s son and been tapped to star in a commercial for Gillette.

Adjusting to the NBA hasn’t been easy for the former Kansas Jayhawk shooting guard. After this interview, he was bumped down to the G league, where the Raptors hope he can get more playing time and find his shooting form.

But this isn’t the first time he’s had to fight for his spot. Growing up the youngest of four siblings, he’s been doing that for much of his life.

“Ultimately that taught me my competitive spirit. All that good stuff,” he says.

What was draft day like for you?

It was a dream come true. Everything I’ve put into basketball and just, blood, sweat and tears, through all the years, showing that kind of paying off, hearing my name getting called. And realizing that this is where it all starts, not where I’m kind of content with it. This is where I build off of.

How has life changed since making it to the NBA?

At the end of the day, it’s not a whole lot different. I’m still playing basketball, and I’m doing what I love the most. The only thing that’s changed is not going to school and not having to worry about homework. I can put my whole focus into the game. And I think that’s been amazing. It’s been a blessing.

What does a typical day off look like for you?

My daily stuff is active rest. So if you have a day off from practice, it’s good to still be active in a way and see the ball go through the net.

So I wake up, get my food. Most days there’s lots of protein, chicken. ... And as for cheat days I always have a soft spot for honey barbecue wings because it reminds me of home.

I get treatment if I need it. And I don’t have to go to class any more, so I go straight to facility and do all that good stuff. And then I really just go with the flow and do whatever I want.

Y­our mom played for Iowa State and then professionally in Japan. How much of your game do you think you got from her?

I think a ton. I mean, she was she was a post player, so I don’t really think she shot a three in her life. But she taught me the fundamentals of basketball, the mechanics of my shot, really. And then off the court she taught me what sports in general can do for you, the places they can take you, and the people that you can meet through this game.

Tell me a bit about that NBA draft outfit, the sequined red suit that made you a sensation. What you were going for with it?

My mindset behind it was: It’s going be a once in a lifetime opportunity to get drafted that night. And, going into it, I want to wear something that I know I’m probably never going to wear ever again. So you go all out to make a cool statement and just have fun with it at the end of the day.

How would you describe your personal style?

My overall style is pretty free. When I was young I would get a lot of hand-me-downs from my two older brothers and it was fun to put outfits together. They’d give me big flannels, so those are nostalgic to me. Lately I’ve been wearing things that are nostalgic and comfortable, so my outfits are usually a bit loose and baggy. I’m going to be open with what I wear.

I wanted to ask about meeting Drake. Can you tell me a bit about how it happened that you made a cameo in his son’s video?

When I got drafted we were texting a little back and forth about meeting up sometime. I had to go back to the training facility to grab some stuff in my locker. Then I saw all these cameras posted up in the gym. I was like, “What’s going on?” And they said, “Drake’s in here filming a music video for his son Adonis.” Then I’m about to leave and he was like, “You’ve got to hop in a little cameo for Adonis’s shoot.”

What do you do for fun outside of basketball?

Adventuring outside, being in nature. In Kansas I love to go fishing all the time. Swimming. Really just being active. I don’t like sitting around too much, but I do love watching movies.

And how does it feel to be a fan favourite? Is there a lot of pressure in that?

Just excitement. What really takes that pressure off in a way is knowing the guys on my team have similar personalities to me. I’m a pretty chill guy and a lot of the other guys are kinda like that so we all get along.

For my birthday we [Raptors teammates Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and CJ Miles] went to Pai, which is probably one of my favourite restaurants in the city right now. I’ve also been to Sotto Sotto which is really good.

This interview has been edited and condensed.