Women increasingly opt for solo travel to cure burnout and wanderlust

Open this photo in gallery: Resorts and tour operators are increasingly catering to solo travellers looking to take a break from daily obligations.Courtesy Armony Luxury Resort and Spa

“Maybe I don’t actually hate yoga,” I thought as I stretched into downward dog in the dappled sunlight shining over one of six pool decks at the Armony Luxury Resort in Punta Mita, Nayarit.

In the open air, surrounded by lush vegetation, with the option of a dip in the ocean or a warm infinity pool when we finished, I loved every minute of the relaxing class. I was in a fabulous mood, open to anything, because I had four days ahead of me with no agenda and no one demanding anything of me in this most beautiful of settings.

I felt free.

I’d had a hard winter of demanding work, and it felt like my three kids had sucked every ounce of my energy away. I’d stopped running – the thing that kept me sane – after taking a tumble in September, and although the physiotherapist had cleared me to start running again months ago, I had yet to do so. I was burnt out.

After a work trip took me to Mexico, I told my family they’d have to cope without me for longer. I was booking myself into a resort for a few days to try to find myself again. They weren’t happy, but frankly, neither was I, and it was time to put myself first. At this gorgeous resort in Punta Mita, a quiet peninsula full of the region’s poshest resorts just 40 kilometres from bustling Puerto Vallarta, I found exactly what I needed.

Solo female travel is a growing trend. G Adventures reports that 69 per cent of its solo travellers are female, with an average age of 41. “More women are finding that as they get older, they might not have people who want to travel to the same places with them, or who want to travel in the same style as they like to,” says company founder Bruce Poon Tip.

The company recently launched its Geluxe Collection, offering premium active trips for women to capitalize on this trend – some examples of the upgraded experiences are a yoga class on an organic farm in Pushkar, India; exploring the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia in Turkey by e-bike; and a half-day spent horseback riding to scenic viewpoints in Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonia.

“Women are also becoming more active and adventurous. Over the past 10 years we’ve seen that they are increasingly keen to see the world and tick off bucket-list travel experiences they may not have had the opportunity to do when they were younger,” Poon Tip says.

Open this photo in gallery: The writer soaks up some serenity during her solo time at a Mexican resort.Lola Augustine Brown

For me, it wasn’t enough to just go away without my children. I wanted to stay somewhere I wouldn’t hear the words “mom” or “look, mom,” or any kind of kid noise, whether it was happy screaming or tantrums. This was my first stay at an adults-only resort, but it won’t be my last. It was heaven. I wandered around the Armony with a thick novel in hand, lingering over delicious breakfasts where the buffet overflowed with fresh fruit and a friendly chef prepared tacos to my specifications.

I lay reading by the pool or beach, I swam to cool off, then I read some more. I took fitness classes every morning, and I tried a Watsu class (a shiatsu massage done while floating in water). I ignored the treadmill in my room but I did start running again when I got home. I ate solo at the resort’s fine dining restaurants, ignoring sympathetic looks from all the couples, and avoiding eye contact so they wouldn’t try and corral me into a conversation – this happened multiple times as if people couldn’t understand why I wanted to be alone. The Armony is a very romantic resort, so I’m sure I was an oddity, but I didn’t care.

Kelly Kimple, CEO of women’s tour operator Adventures in Good Company, says many women who book solo trips with her company are at pivotal life stages, whether it’s empty-nesting or retirement. “They’re seizing the opportunity to explore and experience adventures that may have been out of reach earlier in life. Plus, coming out of the pandemic, many folks are re-evaluating their priorities and realizing the importance of seizing the moment and making the most out of life.”

It’s worth noting, if it helps alleviate any guilt you might have about wanting a break, that the women taking these trips are often not single or childless. “Many moms aren’t waiting around for an empty nest any more, realizing they deserve time for themselves,” Kimple says. “Whether it’s a short getaway or a longer adventure, solo travel is becoming a way for moms to recharge and reconnect with themselves. It’s all about self-care and personal growth, and I think we’ll see more and more moms embracing solo travel in the future.”

I feel zero guilt about my break in the sun, and my family survived just fine without me. I came home recharged (and less snappy and annoyed.) I’ll be taking a solo trip to an adults-only resort again, and every woman who’s had enough should consider doing the same.

The writer was a guest of Visit Nayarit. The organization did not review or approve this article before publication.