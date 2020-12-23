24 Treats of Christmas: Here’s what you baked

This year, The Globe invited readers to join us for a 24 Treats of Christmas holiday baking countdown. For 24 days we sent out our favourite Christmas treat recipes, delivered by text message and in our Good Taste newsletter. Thank you to the readers who joined us for a month of holiday cheer (and endless baked goods).
The recipes
Cookies and squares for your holiday exchange
Seasonal goodies to warm up cold nights
Chocolate cookies, truffles and meringues to sate your sweet tooth
Last minute ideas for when you're short on time and ingredients
We invited readers to share photos of the recipes they tackled this month. Below are some of our favourites.
Ginger molasses crinkles
“This is the third time I’ve made the ginger molasses crinkles; they’ve become our new favourite. Also baked the spice cookies.”
– Jim Cowan, Toronto
– Jeannine Cooney, Oakville, Ont.
Jam squares
“Hello! I just made the jam squares recipe from day two. Thanks for all the recipes!”
– Madison Ranta, Halifax
Spiced popcorn
“Spiced popcorn fresh out of the oven.”
– Diane Davies, Edmonton
“I made these Eggnog holiday scones and they were delicious. Although I added a quarter cup of sugar because the cranberries were fresh & tart.😊”
– Andrea Campbell, Brandon Man.
Spice cookies
“The ginger bread man was for my 6-year-old grandson. He thought it was delicious. This grandma was tickled to hear that!”
– Virginia Reimer, Toronto
Walnut oatmeal cookies
“Walnut orange cookies are almost gone!”
– Sarah Bradshaw, Elmira, Ont.
