Canadian wineries are finding ways to bring tastings to their consumers

Located on Naramata Road, in Pentincton, B.C., Little Engine Winery ordinarily enjoys steady tourism traffic to its tasting room during the spring and summer seasons. But the rest of the year, it’s relatively quiet.
“You could play road hockey out in front of the winery today,” owner Steven French explained last week.
Last year, fearing the potential loss of the tourism season due to the pandemic, French wanted to find a way to take tastings to his consumers.
The winery created two different tasting packages that could be shipped to interested parties. The merlot, pinot noir and chardonnay from Little Engine’s gold label range and chardonnay, pinot noir and a red blend from its silver tier were selected as the core varieties to offer. Accompanying videos were made to introduce the winery and each of the wines to consumers as they sipped at home.
The kits were first offered to wine club members, then social media followers, and finally as a Christmas offering to the general public. Response across the board has been positive.
Even though French is confident he will be able to welcome customers to the property this summer, he’s already placed an order for additional 200 ml bottles to revive the program next fall. He also ordered kegs to store the wines that will be used for the sample packs to streamline the process.
To fill last year’s orders, his winemaker Scott Robinson needed to open existing 750 ml bottles decant them into the smaller format, add a layer of argon gas to preserve the wine, put in a cork and label each bottle by hand.
Most wineries have gotten creative with tasting opportunities out of necessity, offering social hours and other online experiences to stimulate sales. Like Little Engine, some artisan wineries in Ontario see tasting kits that offer smaller samples as low risk opportunity to showcase their wines.
Hidden Bench Estate Winery in Beamsville, Ont. offered a collection of six 100 ml vials to show its latest releases to wine club members late last year. In January, the concept evolved to allow customers to book tastings of preselected wines with hospitality manager Melissa Marynissen as part of a $100 online tasting experience for two conducted over Zoom.
“There aren’t a lot of virtual options out there,” Marynissen says. “They’re proving to be popular with people that know us and miss coming out as well as people just getting started learning about wine.”
Further down the Niagara wine route, Icellars Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake is using 50 ml bottles to showcase its range of premium red, white and icewines. Each wine is labelled and includes a QR code that takes interested parties to tasting sheets about each wine.
Owner Adnan Icel says the program has helped the boutique winery keep in contact with consumers. Sold in preselected kits of six or 10 wines, the packs offer a good overview of Icellars’ portfolio. Kits have been shipped as far away as Vancouver Island and Halifax.
“We have trust in our wines, if the customers like it they order it,” says Icel, who adds after many virtual tastings the guests select the more expensive offerings. “It gives them the confidence to make the purchase.”
Selections from Hidden Bench and Icellars feature amongst this week’s wine recommendations. There is also an assortment of lighter style of red and white wines to toast the arrival of spring.
Fontanafredda Barbera d’Alba 2017 (Italy), $17.95
Dry and refreshing in style as one would expect from the barbera grape, this offers characteristic red fruit and savoury notes. Made in an easygoing and enjoyable style, this works best when served slightly chilled. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.
Henry of Pelham Family Estate Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (Canada), $14.95
You can count on a riper expression of sauvignon blanc from Henry of Pelham, with more peach and melon fruit adding depth to the refreshing citrussy character. The 2020 is a fresh and appealing expression of this simple and pleasant white wine. Drink now to 2022. Available in Ontario at the above price ($12.95 until March 28) or direct through henryofpelham.com, $15.99 in Saskatchewan, $14.99 in Manitoba, $15.95 in Quebec.
Hidden Bench Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2019 (Canada), $34.95
Made from a blend of wines made with pinot noir grown at Hidden Bench’s three certified-organic vineyards in Beamsville, this is an appealing fruity and approachable red wine. Nicely integrated at this young stage of development, the silky texture and mix of ripe cherry fruit and floral notes add to the attraction. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price, $36.75 in Quebec.
Icellars Estate Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (Canada), $35
Produced with purchased grapes from the Wismer family’s Homestead vineyard in Vineland, this rich and rewarding barrel aged sauvignon blanc is the only Icellars wine that isn’t grown at the Niagara-on-the-Lake winery. A white that’s built to age, there’s a complex mix of flinty, fruity and toasty notes on offer here that promise to develop nicely over time. Drink now to 2026. Available direct through icellars.ca.
Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2018 (Argentina), $19.95
This is a bigger and bolder style of malbec, with concentrated dark fruit and cocoa notes from a year spent aging in French oak barrels. It’s definitely full-bodied and flavourful, but there’s a pleasing silky texture and refreshing finish that gets the balance right. Drink now to 2023. Available in Ontario at the above price, $24.98 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta.
Troupis Fteri Moschofilero 2019 (Greece), $15.95
This is a solid example of the bright and fragrant white wines made by the moschofilero grape from the Peloponnese region of Mantinia. It’s a pink-skinned grape, like gewurztraminer, and produces a similarly exotic style of wine but with more lively acidity. Its crisp and refreshing style make it an enjoyable aperitif. Drink now to 2022. Available in Ontario.
The Winery of Good Hope Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2019 (South Africa), $13.95
Made in a dry and fruity style, this expressive chenin blanc comes from older bush vineyards farmed in the Helderberg area of Stellenbosch, which has its temperatures moderated by cool breezes from nearby False Bay. The flavour suggests a mix of green apple, peach and honey notes that make this easy to appreciate. Drink now to 2023. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta.
Weszeli Felix Grüner Veltliner 2019 (Austria), $17.95
Felix is an entry level white from a premium winery located in the Kamptal region, this stylish white wine offers a classic expression of grüner, Made in a dry and refreshing style, with a lower alcohol of 11.5 per cent and classic white pepper and citrusy notes on the nose and palate, this would be enjoyable with or without a meal. Vegan friendly. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario at the above price, $18.65 in Quebec
