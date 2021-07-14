 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Food & Wine

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

This week brings good news for Canadian wine and winemakers

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Harald Thiel, owner of Hidden Bench Estate Winery, said one of his single-vineyard chardonnays received a best-in-show award from the respected Decanter World Wine Awards.

Handout

For more wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more, sign up to receive our Good Taste newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.

Two news releases from Canadian wineries caught my eye this week: a Canadian chardonnay brought home a best-in-show commendation from one of the world’s most important wine competitions, while two groundbreaking families that helped attract early interest to the Okanagan wine scene have joined forces.

Harald Thiel, owner of Hidden Bench Estate Winery and tireless cool-climate chardonnay advocate, wrote to announce that one of his single-vineyard chardonnays received a best-in-show award from the respected Decanter World Wine Awards, based in England. Thiel, who is one of the founders of the International Cool Climate Chardonnay Celebration, started his winery in 2003 in Beamsville, Ont., with a focus on producing top-quality chardonnay, pinot noir and riesling from his family’s estate vineyards.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Decanter World Wine Awards evaluated more than 18,000 submissions from 56 countries. Its panel of 150 judges, which included 44 Masters of Wine and 11 Master Sommeliers, singled out 50 wines for Best in Show honours, including the Hidden Bench Felseck Vineyard Chardonnay 2018.

Thiel says the award is a testament “to the commitment and passion of our vineyard and winery team – and to the success of chardonnay in Canadian vineyards, something that we’ve been championing for a long time.”

Hidden Bench’s Felseck chardonnay was produced from a 3.5-acre parcel of 30-year-old certified organic vines that yielded a total production of 3,500 bottles from the 2018 vintage. The award-winning wine is set for a September release.

According to the competition website, Canadian entries earned 280 awards, from lowest commended ranking to the highest best-in-show standing. Other notable results for Canadian producers were Platinum awards for Inniskillin Riesling Icewine 2019, Wayne Gretzky Estates No. 99 Vidal Icewine 2019 and Peller Estates Andrew Peller Signature Series Riesling 2019.

Meanwhile, two well-established British Columbia wine families are celebrating working together. The Wyse family, which has operated Burrowing Owl Estate Winery in Oliver since 1993, has purchased Wild Goose Vineyards, which was founded by the Kruger family in Okanagan Falls in 1984. Members of the Kruger family will continue to oversee vineyard and winemaking operations at Wild Goose.

Wild Goose’s aromatic white wines, particularly riesling, gewurztraminer and pinot blanc, consistently enjoy critical praise, while Burrowing Owl continues to demonstrate the southern Okanagan’s ability to produce rich, complex and age-worthy red wines, notably syrah, cabernet franc and merlot. “It’s really a perfect marriage for B.C. wine consumers,” says Burrowing Owl president Chris Wyse.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies