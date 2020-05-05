Turn your next glass of wine into an educational experience with these four enchanting podcasts

Podcasts are a dependable source of high-quality wine content, with an increasing number of programs tailored to enthusiasts and a good amount aimed at specialists and professionals, such as winemakers, sommeliers and educators. Some are goofy, many are supremely geeky. But given that fine wine is a product made in a specific place by a particular group of people, podcasts are ideally suited for sharing those stories along with other valuable tips and insights.
Whenever you’re able to tune in next, here are four that are as enchanting and enjoyable as the subject that inspired them.
I’ll Drink to That!
Hosted by writer and former sommelier Levi Dalton, who worked at Manhattan hot spots Daniel and Masa, I’ll Drink to That! offers an engaging behind-the-scenes look at winemaking, the sommelier trade and the wine business. The thoughtful and polished presentation helps bring each subject to life, and Dalton has a knack for bringing out the best in his guests. This remains the gold standard for the wine podcast community.
Guild of Sommeliers Podcast
Another American broadcast of note, the Guild of Sommeliers podcast has been hosted by master sommelier Geoff Kruth since 2011. These informative broadcasts tackle tasting tips, wine faults, personality profiles, regional features and other topics in a serious yet compelling fashion. Some in-depth material may be too insider for consumers, but a quick scroll through the listings shows plenty of general interest topics, including a free-spirited talk with British wine writer Oz Clarke centred on his memoir and wine guide, Red & White: An Unquenchable Thirst for Wine.
Wine Scholar Guild
The Wine Scholar Guild offers specialized educational programs based on the wines of France, Italy and Spain both online and through a network of schools in 30 countries. In 2017, the guild added podcasts to its roster of resources available to wine lovers. This is heady stuff that offers a deep exploration into classic wine regions, such as Bordeaux, Burgundy and Tuscany, hosted by leading wine minds, including master sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier, wine writer Andrew Jefford and commentator Steven Spurrier.
A glass with …
It’s been a while since new episodes have been produced, but this lighthearted British-based podcast is worth a listen. The concept sees host wine expert Olly Smith sharing a glass (or two) with a different celebrity each week, discussing their interest in wine and their careers. Chef Marco Pierre White, pop singer Pink and comedian Dawn French are some of the featured guests.
