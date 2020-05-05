 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Food & Wine

Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Turn your next glass of wine into an educational experience with these four enchanting podcasts

Christopher Waters
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A bottle of red wine and a glass are pictured at Cagliero's Winery on April 23, 2020, in Barolo, Langhe Region, near Cuneo, northwestern Italy. Podcasts are a dependable source of high-quality wine content.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Podcasts are a dependable source of high-quality wine content, with an increasing number of programs tailored to enthusiasts and a good amount aimed at specialists and professionals, such as winemakers, sommeliers and educators. Some are goofy, many are supremely geeky. But given that fine wine is a product made in a specific place by a particular group of people, podcasts are ideally suited for sharing those stories along with other valuable tips and insights.

Whenever you’re able to tune in next, here are four that are as enchanting and enjoyable as the subject that inspired them.

I’ll Drink to That!

Hosted by writer and former sommelier Levi Dalton, who worked at Manhattan hot spots Daniel and Masa, I’ll Drink to That! offers an engaging behind-the-scenes look at winemaking, the sommelier trade and the wine business. The thoughtful and polished presentation helps bring each subject to life, and Dalton has a knack for bringing out the best in his guests. This remains the gold standard for the wine podcast community.

Story continues below advertisement

Guild of Sommeliers Podcast

Another American broadcast of note, the Guild of Sommeliers podcast has been hosted by master sommelier Geoff Kruth since 2011. These informative broadcasts tackle tasting tips, wine faults, personality profiles, regional features and other topics in a serious yet compelling fashion. Some in-depth material may be too insider for consumers, but a quick scroll through the listings shows plenty of general interest topics, including a free-spirited talk with British wine writer Oz Clarke centred on his memoir and wine guide, Red & White: An Unquenchable Thirst for Wine.

Wine Scholar Guild

The Wine Scholar Guild offers specialized educational programs based on the wines of France, Italy and Spain both online and through a network of schools in 30 countries. In 2017, the guild added podcasts to its roster of resources available to wine lovers. This is heady stuff that offers a deep exploration into classic wine regions, such as Bordeaux, Burgundy and Tuscany, hosted by leading wine minds, including master sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier, wine writer Andrew Jefford and commentator Steven Spurrier.

A glass with …

It’s been a while since new episodes have been produced, but this lighthearted British-based podcast is worth a listen. The concept sees host wine expert Olly Smith sharing a glass (or two) with a different celebrity each week, discussing their interest in wine and their careers. Chef Marco Pierre White, pop singer Pink and comedian Dawn French are some of the featured guests.

E-mail your wine and spirits questions to The Globe. Look for answers to select questions to appear in the Good Taste newsletter and on The Globe and Mail website.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies