Beyond buying wines that you enjoy, there’s a logic to selecting bottles for summer sipping. Refreshment is key, which is why lighter rosés, whites and reds feature so prominently on seasonal wine lists at restaurants and liquor store shelves. These are wines best enjoyed chilled, featuring crisp characters well suited to unplanned and unhurried outdoor meals.

This week’s recommendations include a selection of 10 bottles from different corners of the world. They are light to medium bodied in nature, with bright acidity and easy-to-appreciate characters that won’t overload your senses on a hot day. There’s a strong focus on sauvignon blanc, made in a range of styles – from intensely herbal to ripe and fruity – that all maximize the mouth-watering style of that pungent and flavourful grape variety.

Well-made and well-priced wines from South Africa also feature prominently, owing to the abundance of quality and thirst-quenching personalities from that country on offer at liquor stores across the country. Sauvignon blanc is a strong suit in South African vineyards, while chenin blanc is one of country’s signature white wine varieties.

If the sun’s out, these suggestions are solid bets for any barbecues, pool parties or other summer activities you’ll encounter in the coming days and weeks.

Alois Lageder Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio 2022 (Italy), $20.95

Rating:90 / 100

The Lageder family has helped attract attention to Alto Adige in Northern Italy with a portfolio of stylish red and white wines. The Terra Alpina range is produced with grapes grown on the estate as well as ones purchased from neighbouring vineyards. This pinot grigio is a serious expression of the grape that’s also easy to enjoy. A pleasing mix of floral, fruit and herbal notes stand out as part of this lively white’s crisp and refreshing character. Drink now to 2026. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta.

Boschendal 1685 Chardonnay 2021 (South Africa), $18.95

Rating:88 / 100

Boschendal has been a consistent source of value-priced chardonnay with this label, which blends grapes from the historic estate (1685 refers to the year Boschendal was established) with fruit vineyards in Stellenbosch and the Elgin Valley. The resulting rich and refreshing style offers generous buttery, toasty and tropical fruit flavours as part of a balanced and complex chardonnay. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, $21.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $17.20 in Quebec.

Boya Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (Chile), $17.95

Rating:88 / 100

Coming from vineyards in Chile’s coastal Leyda Valley, this is an intensely herbal expression of sauvignon blanc, with pungent green pepper and grassy notes plus lemon/lime flavours. The crisp and refreshing style is perfect for warm-weather sipping as an enjoyable aperitif or as a partner for simply grilled chicken, seafood or fish dishes. Drink now to 2024. Available in Ontario.

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (United States), $29.95

Rating:90 / 100

Decoy is a popular brand associated with the Napa Valley-based Duckhorn Vineyards. Sauvignon blanc grapes from vineyards across California are used to produce this dry and arresting expression. The ripe citrusy flavours gain depth from richer pineapple and melon notes, which makes this a pleasing white to enjoy on its own or with a meal. Drink now to 2024. Available at the above price in Ontario, various prices in Alberta, $32.50 in Quebec, $34.99 in Nova Scotia.

Nederburg The Winemasters Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (South Africa), $15.95

Rating:88 / 100

This blend of sauvignon blanc and sémillon (10 per cent) is grown in cool-climate vineyards in South African districts such as Darling, Stellenbosch and Philadelphia. The result is a pleasing white wine with a mix of tropical, citrus and herbal flavours. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, $18.98 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $15.98 in Nova Scotia.

Soho White Collection Harry Rosé 2022 (New Zealand), $21.95

Rating:89 / 100

Produced with pinot noir grapes grown in Marlborough’s Wairau and Awatere valleys, this refreshing rosé comes in the fashionable pale pink colour popularized by Provençal producers. Berry and melon flavours make this a dry and distinctive pink wine. Drink now. Available in Ontario.

Tantalus Rosé Further Afield Series Cabernet Franc Rosé 2022 (Canada), $21.74

Rating:90 / 100

Tantalus is an estate winery in Kelowna that specializes in riesling, chardonnay and pinot noir grown in its own vineyards. The Further Afield label allows the winemaking team to make wine with grapes grown in other parts of British Columbia. The cabernet franc grapes used to make this stylish rosé come from an organic vineyard in Osoyoos. The resulting crisp and refreshing pink wine offers a vibrant mix of plum and berry fruit with some herbal accents. Drink now to 2025. Available direct, tantalus.ca

Two Oceans Pinot Grigio 2022 (South Africa), $13

Rating:86 / 100

Two Oceans produces a range of simple and fruity style of wines from South Africa, such as this peachy model of pinot grigio. Its flavours and texture are bigger and bolder than the classic Italian expression, with a soft and creamy texture. Drink now. Available at the above price in Ontario, $11.99 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $12.99 in Saskatchewan, $11.59 in Manitoba, $13.49 in New Brunswick, $13.97 in Nova Scotia, $13.99 in Prince Edward Island, $16.49 in Newfoundland.

Urbina Gran Reserva Especial 2004 (Spain), $55.95

Rating:93 / 100

This Gran Reserva red wine is made from 100 per cent tempranillo by a family-owned winery that traces its winemaking origins to 1870. It is a mature wine that has developed plenty of complexity and charm over the years. Look for abundant savoury, spice and coffee aromas, plus flavours with strawberry and redcurrant notes. Drink now to 2026. Available in Ontario.

With Love From The Cape Chenin Blanc 2022 (South Africa), $16.95

Rating:88 / 100

Bold citrus, peach and green apple stand out in this fruity and flavourful wine that captures the easygoing appeal of the chenin blanc grape. Made in an unoaked style, this crowd-pleasing white is dry and satisfying. Drink now to 2025. Available at the above price in Ontario, $22.98 in British Columbia.