 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Recipes

Register
AdChoices

Make the most of summer’s fresh fruits and vegetables with this new cookbook

Gayle MacDonald
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The new cookbook by Montreal's Mandy's Gourmet Salads chain includes some of their classics, as well as recipes for smoothies, bowls, and desserts.

Handout

The Wolfe sisters, Mandy and Rebecca, started their salad business 16 years ago in a 200-square-foot space at the back of a Montreal clothing shop in Victoria Village. They bought their fridge at a used appliance store, their cash register at Staples and set a couple of IKEA stools in front of a tiny counter. Then they prayed for customers who, like them, think that salad all on its own can be a fulsome and hearty meal.

“We had a lot of people telling us it’s risky,” Mandy says. “You have to do sandwiches. You have to do wraps. But there was always something inside of us that said, if you do one thing well with the freshest ingredients, people will come.”

“It took us a couple of years before lines began to snake outside the store, but snake they did,” Rebecca says.

Story continues below advertisement

Mandy’s Gourmet Salads now has eight locations in Montreal, including a gorgeous flagship store in the Old Port (the sisters describe the decor there as “old Parisian bistro with a beach feel”), as well as their little nook at the back of women’s clothing store Mimi & Coco.

“We wanted to change people’s perceptions of what salad is,” says Rebecca, who designs their locations and heads brand marketing. “When we started the business it was looked down upon as rabbit food, not very exciting, and considered a side dish. We knew it could be a decadent and delicious meal on its own.”

Their first cookbook, Mandy’s Gourmet Salads: Recipes for Lettuce and Life, includes some of their classics, such as Endless Summer, the Shanghai, R&D Extraordinaire, the Lumberjack, and of course, the Wolfe Salad. There are also recipes for smoothies, bowls, and desserts.

Mandy, who is creative food director of the salad chains, is constantly switching up the menu, based on the seasons and customers’ preferences. Her inspiration often comes from places she or her sister have visited. “Our salads reflect our own life experiences, our travels and the various cultures we’ve been lucky enough to learn about and appreciate.”

Open this photo in gallery

Their peach and prosciutto salad.

Peach and Prosciutto Salad

  • Serves 1
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 cup shredded frisée lettuce
  • 1 peach, cut into 6 to 8 segments
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, thinly sliced
  • ¼ ball fresh burrata, at room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
  • 2 tablespoons basil leaves, torn
  • 2 thin slices prosciutto
  • Italian summer dressing
  • Makes 2 cups
  • 1½ cups olive oil
  • ½ cup high-quality balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Maldon salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a jar and then seal and shake to combine. This dressing will keep in an airtight container, at room temperature, for up to 7 days.

For the salad, combine all of the ingredients except the prosciutto in a large stainless-steel bowl. Top with the dressing and, using tongs, toss until well-mixed and dressed. Serve on a large plate or small platter, and top with the prosciutto slices.

Note: If you want to make use of a whole ball of burrata, this salad will serve four people. Just be sure to multiply the other ingredients by four also.

Story continues below advertisement

Excerpted from Mandy’s Gourmet Salads by Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, and Meredith Erickson. Copyright © 2020 Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, and Meredith Erickson. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies