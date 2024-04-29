Why you don’t need to go to the gym and other fitness misconceptions

Fitness is something we think we understand, but as is often the case with complex social constructs, our knee-jerk assumptions on the subject are often wrong.

The human body is a complicated organism governed by systems and functions everyone takes for granted. No one ever taught us how to move properly, how to breathe with maximum efficiency, or how to sleep so our spine isn’t stiff in the morning. We take it on faith that these things will just happen, until the day comes when something goes wrong and then we start scrambling for the user’s manual.

These blindspots are caused by misconceptions, and these misconceptions prevent us from reaching our fullest potential in all arenas of life, the gym included. This is why trainers and coaches are so important – they provide the expertise most of us don’t have the time to develop and an impartial perspective born from hands-on experience. It’s with this in mind that I asked some of the brightest trainers I know to tackle the misconceptions they feel are the most common in our industry.

Here’s what they say are the biggest myths.

Getting in shape takes a lot of time

Adrian Nicola is the head trainer and co-founder of the Recess Fitness Club, a beginner-friendly gym in Toronto that offers small group classes and private training. Contrary to the messaging that’s popular with social media influencers and lifestyle gurus, Mr. Nicola says you don’t have to adopt a Spartan lifestyle that revolves around the gym to see positive results.

“We maintain a set curriculum that rotates every three months,” said Mr. Nicola in an e-mail interview. “This allows our customers to build confidence with specific techniques and exercises, even if they train once a week. You can make modest improvements week after week, with only a single 50-minute session.”

In other words, consistency is more important than intensity.

Elsbeth Vaino, a personal trainer based out of Ottawa, points out in an e-mail conversation that this is especially true for “regular people,” many of whom have been misled by industry propaganda.

“Strength training is one of the best things you can do for your health,” said Ms. Vaino, “and yet the fitness industry is telling anyone whose schedule is already a struggle, or who has never enjoyed being in a gym, that it’s not for them. Well, it is for you – even if you only have 30 minutes per week.”

Looking fit is the same as being healthy

One of the more vexing paradoxes unique to the fitness world is that the behaviours and outcomes we’re told to emulate are, for the most part, incredibly unhealthy. The physiques presented by bodybuilders, fitness models and anyone else who gets paid to pose in their bathing suits are almost always pharmacologically fuelled and Photoshop-enhanced.

“Societal standards deem being muscular, lean and ripped as ‘fit,’” said Johnathan Abbott, lead trainer and owner of the Calisthenics Centre in Kitchener, Ont. “We overlook more important factors like strength, mobility, mindset, getting enough sleep, and having a healthy relationship with food. We strive to look like someone else instead of focusing on being exactly who we are.”

This can be a difficult mindset to adopt, especially when we see everyman actors like Jake Gyllenhaal waltzing around on screen with zero-per-cent body fat and boulder-sized shoulders. But remember: Your favourite movie stars didn’t get into superhero shape by sheer force of will alone; they had a lot of help and made a lot of sacrifices because that’s what their job demands.

You need to go to the gym

I’ve been going to gyms for more than 25 years. Some have been fancy fitness clubs with cucumber-infused water on tap and change room attendants that hand out scented towels, some have been dank dungeons with equipment so antiquated it belongs in a museum (if not the dump). Of the two extremes, I actually prefer the second (less busy, less distractions), however my absolute favourite place to work out isn’t a gym at all – it’s my living room.

As far as I’m concerned, the biggest misconception surrounding health and fitness is that you need to go to the gym. Yes, you need to move your body on a regular basis, and if you want to age with grace you need to be concerned about building and maintaining strength. But in no way does this mean you have to fork over monthly fees for the privilege of doing so.

Gyms offer a lot, don’t get me wrong. Finding the right one can make a massive difference in terms of motivation and results. For some, though, the idea of joining a gym creates yet another roadblock. Don’t be discouraged! The best workout is the one you’re able to do, right here, right now.

Paul Landini is a personal trainer and health educator in Kitchener, Ont.