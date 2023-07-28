Open this photo in gallery: Wheelhouse Design Build, the Micro Cabin.Handout

As the interest in smaller, more affordable and more sustainable vacation homes grows, it seems everyone’s getting into the prefab cottage game, from local builders to mass suppliers. In the United States, even Home Depot offers a 540-square-foot prefab house for less than US$50,000.

Though the ready-made house market once had a bad rap, Calgary-based architect Dalton Kaun, says the stigmas no longer hold true. “Many of these structures are made in controlled environments and toted to remote places all over the country on a truck, so they’re structurally sound and robust,” he says. “And some now come with passive house or net-zero certifications.”

The lower prices may look appealing on paper, but Kaun says interested buyers should be aware that those costs usually don’t include shipping or additional work to the site such as clearing trees, installing the foundation system or adding a septic field. He also suggests buyers ask about warranties in case the cabin is damaged in transit.

His primary advice is to consider the end use, and just how much customization you really want.

“Prefab is like buying a piece of clothing off the rack,” he says. “It may be fine, but it won’t fit quite right, versus going to a tailor and having something made for you.”

So, if the goal is a generational cottage for long-term family retreats, hire an architect to design a unique-to-you building. If you prefer a getaway for occasional use (and perhaps rental), a prefab home may suit your needs.

With those key considerations in mind, The Globe asked Kaun to size up contenders from three Canadian prefab companies.

1. Wheelhouse Design Build, Halifax

The Micro Cabin packs a lot of living into 275 square feet, including a bathroom with shower, a kitchenette and a sleeping loft for two. Add-on features are also available, include built-in benches, a wood stove and extra length. “This is a great entry-level cabin,” Kaun says. “It would work well if the intent is to spend the majority of time outdoors and use it primarily for sleeping and refuge from the elements.”

Best for: Anyone in the Maritimes (excluding Newfoundland) looking for a Scandi-chic starter cabin to use as a retreat or creative studio. The cabin is dropped off ready-to-use, with the Wheelhouse team on site to oversee delivery.

Starting price: $85,000 – 110,000 + shipping

wheelhousedesignbuild.ca

Open this photo in gallery: Backcountry Hut CompanyHandout

2. Backcountry Hut Company, Vancouver

This venture made a splash at the 2019 Interior Design Show and has expanded steadily since. Its striking System 02 prefab two-storey cabin was inspired by traditional alpine dwellings and is the most adaptable option. “The modular approach is brilliant and allows for a wide variety of well-organized floor plans,” Kaun says. “The use of skylights, vaulted ceilings and double-height spaces go a long way to improve the quality of the interior.” System 02 starts at 691 square feet of living space but can be expanded up to 1,792 square feet through multiple connected modules.

Best for: Style-savvy consumers with a conscience anywhere in Canada. BHC has a zero-waste philosophy, selects environmentally conscious materials and aims to have minimal impact on the landscape.

Starting price: $166,600 + shipping

thebhc.squarespace.com

3. CABN, Toronto

Conceived for use on or off the grid, the Son.der model offers 750 square feet of living space across two stories with the choice of a one or two-bedroom layout. “The large, operable glazing provides clever connection to the surroundings,” Kaun says. He also points to the abundant use of cross-laminated timber as an innovative, sustainable and appealing interior finish.

Best for: Small families or empty nesters who enjoy rustic yet sleek surroundings with urban comforts, such as radiant floor heating and smart-home technology. A solar-powered roof provides energy no matter how remote the location. Son.der can be shipped to any location in Canada.

Starting price: $299,000 + shipping

Cabn.co