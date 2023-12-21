Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

We polled Globe staffers about the items that made their lives just a little bit easier in 2023. From a $3 IKEA bag to a fancy Dyson vacuum, here are our best buys of 2023.

Comfortable ‘dad sneakers’ healed my foot issues

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

It took nearly three years of plantar fasciitis to force me to finally acknowledge that I probably wasn’t the right person for Vans Era sneakers. For my whole adult life, I had effectively been putting orthotics on top of wet cardboard and calling it a healthy choice for my feet. But then I noticed that menswear had begun to re-embrace the most comfortable shoe silhouettes of the nineties, and allowed myself to take a new plunge. I copped white-and-silver New Balance 530s for $130 and decided, on a whim before a walking-heavy trip to New York, to forgo my orthotics and let the dad shoes do the work they were supposed to do. After years of pain, it was frustratingly remarkable to feel like my shoe wasn’t fighting back against each heelstrike. Now my foot injury is nearly gone; I’m already on my second pair of 530s. I’ve even come to love the silhouette. I’ve been Seinfeld-pilled. – Josh O’Kane, Arts reporter

A microwave steamer revolutionized my cooking routine

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

This year has been full of big life changes for me; I moved apartments, bought and assembled large furniture for the first time, and celebrated turning 30. Amidst these changes, one of my most substantial goals has been to live a little healthier, and food obviously plays a big part in that. I’ve been cooking a lot more, experimenting with recipes, techniques and equipment. And of my many many, many online purchases I’ve made in the past year, this GoodCook microwave steamer is the one that I have used the most.

It all started with a recommendation from Nutrition By Kylie, a dietitian I follow on YouTube. Soon enough, this $25 kitchen marvel from Amazon transformed how I approach meal preparation. Its standout feature is its incredible speed. It cooks enough food for one person in a fraction of the time compared with traditional methods (why does it take so long to cook mushrooms in a pan?), making it a lifesaver for me and my hectic schedule. As a bonus, cleanup is a breeze, particularly for someone like me who doesn’t have a dishwasher. I find myself excited to experiment with new recipes. The steamer has also allowed me to add more fresh vegetables to my diet. After trial and error, I perfected a quick and delicious meal in just seven minutes with salmon, mushrooms, carrots and zucchini. Even my roommate, a busy grad student juggling part-time work, has fallen in love with the thing.

My only major gripe is that the steamer, which measures 30 x 20 x 7.1 cm, barely fits in my tiny microwave. But it still manages to get the job done. This steamer is designed for a single meal and is ideal for one person. If you’re cooking for more, you should explore other styles and sizes available in the market. It is also cheaper now than when I purchased it, so I feel slightly cheated. But that means the product is in high demand, proving that my impulsive Amazon binge was a wise choice (ha, not something I say often).

Whether as a gift or a personal kitchen upgrade, I wholeheartedly recommend this microwave steamer for its efficiency and positive impact on my eating habits. Plus, it’s cute. – Mahima Singh, Data editor

An IKEA accessory bag, because you’re never too old for the stationery of your dreams

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

When I was a kid, my dad and I would always look forward to the end of the summer. It wasn’t because I particularly enjoyed spending time in class instead of at a park or a beach, but because of all the stationery we would get to purchase together.

It marked the beginning of a new school year. I loved that very specific smell of fresh crayons and notebooks. A stylish mechanical pencil. Those fancy pens with multiple colours. All of life’s greatest pleasures.

Not much has changed. What started as childhood joy has now become a fun little errand. And yet, while I’ve gotten giddy about stationery for as long as I remember being alive, finding the right bag to carry those things of beauty has not been easy.

How could you leave your favourite highlighter behind to make room for that marker you may also need to use? What about that eraser you rely on for those pesky mistakes?

The bag can’t be too small. You don’t want your stationery to disappear in your backpack or tote. It can’t be too big or too shiny, otherwise you’d look sillier than you already do worrying about these things.

I struggled with these concerns for years, until I found the perfect pencil case at a place where I least expected it: IKEA.

For $2.99, the VÄRLDENS accessory bag was a total game changer. – Temur Durrani, Technology reporter

A cordless Dyson that made vacuuming (kind of) fun

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

If you’re still lugging around a vacuum with a cord, like I was until this year, it’s time to admit there’s a better way: the Dyson V15 Detect stick vacuum (starting at $799.99). That’s right, there’s no cord on this baby. You can swivel around the tightest corners and largest tables with nary a snag and travel between floors without ever having to pull the plug. Another cool feature: The green light it emits to show you all the miniscule dust particles you’d never otherwise know were there (indeed, that’s both a blessing and a curse). My one complaint? I get so carried away, I just wish it had better battery life. – Rasha Mourtada, editor

A TikTok-famous ice cream maker to master healthy homemade dessert

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

Protein ice cream was a hobby of mine over the pandemic. I would test out protein shake recipes and see how well they blended into “anabolic ice cream,” or, as some people call it ... protein fluff. A year ago the protein-heavy corners of my algorithm were obsessed with the Ninja Creami – an ice cream maker that became so popular it was never in stock. I resisted because I didn’t want to spend $200 (on sale!) for another appliance that wouldn’t fit on the counter. But then I watched people freeze skim milk and protein powder and let the Creami pulverize it into what absolutely looked like real ice cream. So this summer I relented. The machine can blend frozen recipes into protein ice cream (or “lite ice cream” as Ninja labels it), sorbet, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and ice cream – the real kind with heavy cream and sugar. But for me it’s all about the challenge. Turning a high-protein, low-calorie frozen shake into ice cream. Chocolate protein powder, cashew milk and a little Jell-O pudding mix is all I need to feel like I conquered dessert. – Melissa Tait, visual journalist

A smart Lululemon jacket that works perfectly for nearly half the year

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

I searched for years, but always came up empty. And then, in the depths of the pandemic, I found it: the perfect shoulder-season jacket for a man. I love mine so much that I wear it from November through April, save for the cold days – anything lower than about minus 4.

In Toronto, where I live, fall coats leave you freezing by mid-October, and spring jackets only fit the bill for about one month. Frustrated, I’ve always hoped for something with more heft, but not too bulky or hot. The answer: Lululemon’s Navigation down jacket ($248). It’s the perfect hybrid. And it’s classy, but functional, with a matte black finish. Bonus points for its sleeves, which fit my long arms. Sometimes I don’t even notice that I’m still wearing mine inside because it’s that cozy.

Buy it for yourself, or for your man who’s fashion-averse. He won’t feel like he’s taking a risk, and he’ll look great. – Tim Kiladze, financial reporter and columnist

An electric drum set fulfilled my rock ’n’ roll urge, without any casualties

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

This year, I felt a strong need for some sort of creative outlet. It’s been nearly a decade since I moved out for school, but I still don’t have the space for a drum set and I don’t want to bother neighbours with the noise.

Instead, I pulled the trigger and bought a used set of Roland TD-1DMK electric drums with a friend, for $650 (it retails for $1,029.99 at Picker’s Alley). It’s small enough to fit into most spaces, quiet enough to not piss off neighbours or roommates, and finally let me enjoy the experience of playing music with friends again. The kit works by mimicking drum sounds that are wired into either a pair of headphones or an amp. A bystander would only hear the thud of your drumsticks against plastic and mesh if you played with headphones on. It’s not necessarily quiet, but it’s downright gentle compared with real drums.

The mesh drumheads feel remarkably similar to real ones. The cymbals aren’t quite as nice, but they do the trick. Last month, I even played on stage with friends at my local pub’s open mic night. It was my first time playing a real set in years, and I wouldn’t have had the experience without the electric kit. – Salmaan Farooqui, reporter

A stain-free towel hack for makeup-wearers

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

Everyone is constantly talking about “little black book” this and “little black dress” that, but what about a moment for the little black towel? You can’t tell me you’ve never completely ruined a perfectly good towel with mascara. Earth to all makeup wearers: You should be using a black towel to wash your face to avoid having to get new towels every few months. I’m not gatekeeping these black makeup washcloths from Costco any longer. I will never go back to a makeup-stained white towel again after spotting these at an Airbnb last summer. For $29.99, they are a perfect stocking stuffer, too! – Alisha Sawhney, Globe Content Studio podcast lead

A sports bra finally allowed me to bring my necessities on runs

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

We’ve all either witnessed or have been that overly excited person yelling: “It has pockets!” about a dress or skirt.

Women’s fashion is not always kind to those of us who need to actually carry things on our person. So, we are genuinely enthused about the incredible added feature of a pocket. I want to tell you about the ultimate pocket.

As a runner, figuring out how and where to carry my things without them getting in the way is a challenge. I tried the armband, the fanny pack, the carry-and-run (literally just holding my phone or debit card in my hand) and even what seems to be the convenient pocket-in-running-pants. They all come up short. They either bounce around too much, slip, or give you blisters. Then I found the Queenieke sports bra on Amazon. I experienced a moment of glee when I saw the design: A pocket at the nape of your neck to slip in your phone or some cards.

It’s the perfect place to store things while running because it doesn’t get in the way of your strides and is easily accessible if you need to grab something quick. There are fancy versions of this bra, but this knockoff for $13.88 to $34.38 is just as good. I love it so much I have three of them. And yes, if I see someone at a stop light observing me as I grab my phone, I do exclaim: “Yes! It has a pocket!” – Sherrill Sutherland, The Decibel producer

A sit-stand converter helped me stay active at my desk

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

Like many middle-aged office workers, I’ve developed unwanted aches and pains. If I spend a day on my laptop at a conventional desk, I’ll get neck pain that leads to terrible headaches and sudden, sharp jolts down my arm. It’s unfun and disruptive. Thankfully, some talented medical professionals have taught me a series of stretches and strengthening movements which, if I do them throughout the day, minimize the pain considerably. Fitting them into my already busy schedule, however, remained a challenge.

My chiropractor suggested the VariDesk Pro Plus, which converts any sitting desk into a standing desk and my chiropractor loves it because, in his words, it’s “light, easy to set up and economical.” It’s hard not to leap at advice from someone whose other guidance has so improved your situation, but I still balked at the price tag ($575). Weeks later, however, when he described it as “life-changing,” I took the plunge.

He was totally right: The results have been transformative. While the Vari may not be as stylish as the alternatives I’ve seen on Instagram, it makes switching from one position to the other so easy that I actually do it every hour. And with my camera off during certain WFH meetings, I can also sneak in a little nerve flossing (a technique to stretch irritated nerves that looks a bit like slow motion Macarena dance). And, at the end of the day, I feel much better for it. – Liz Sullivan, Deputy visuals editor

Breezy and stylish pleated pants for any occasion

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

I had been on a quest for the perfect pair of wide-legged trousers and found them in the $60 Uniqlo pleated wide pants. They’re roomy down the leg but cinched at the waist and perfectly drapey but somehow structured at the same time. I own a pair of the Abercrombie Sloane tailored pants that retail for a whopping $112 and the fit just doesn’t compare. Neither does the price. The Uniqlo trousers have become a comfortable wardrobe staple. I find myself reaching for this versatile, affordable and well-made garment for pretty much every other occasion – whether it be the office or a night out. – Prajakta Dhopade, programming editor

An electric toothbrush taught me to be more mindful

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

I resisted an electric toothbrush for years. Even as close friends, the dentist – my husband, even – evangelized the benefits of going electric, I clung onto my manual version. After all, brushing is not exactly hard to do. But after my dental hygienist warned that I might be brushing too hard, I finally bit the bullet and bought the classic Oral-B Pro 1000.

It’s nothing fancy. It’s white. It recharges. It does the job. But the genius of the electric toothbrush – and why I’ll never go back to manual – is the built-in timer. It gives a light nudge every 30 seconds so I know when to switch quadrants. It tells me exactly when my two minutes is up. Otherwise, those are two minutes each morning and evening where I can zone out entirely. Two minutes where I don’t have to be anywhere else, or do anything else. Two minutes that are entirely my own.

And when I start to feel impatient – which, let’s be honest, is just about every day – I remind myself that it’s only two minutes. Two minutes of silence, two minutes to breathe, two minutes to clear my head. I’ve tried yoga. I’ve tried meditation. None of it stuck. But this? This is a mindfulness exercise that even I can do. – Ann Hui, Demographics reporter

A stand-to-pee solution when travelling

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

I like to call it my little purple penis but, technically, the female urination device is known as Shewee (a pun that never gets old). The contoured plastic funnel connects to a 15 cm extension pipe that lets me pee standing up; I will never head into the woods without one again. The Shewee has been around for 20 years but I only discovered its empowering ability earlier this year: no more need for tree or bush cover, no more need to drop my drawers or step out of my skis to do my business in the high alpine. Shewee lets me pee like a man, and it’s changed my backcountry life. From $15.99; shewee.ca – Catherine Dawson March, Editor

Lightweight, durable eyeglasses with a perfect fit

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

My favourite buy of the year? I didn’t see it coming.

Getting new glasses should be fun. And for most of us not blessed with 20/20 vision or a fondness for contacts, it is. Disruptive retailers such as Warby Parker, Clearly and Kits have turned glasses shopping into a one-click paradise of style and value.

But then, I have a big head and the lowest of nose bridges. I usually go online, filter for “extra-wide” and shed a tear as I see my options dwindle.

This year, I decided on a whim to visit a brick-and-mortar location of Warby Parker in downtown Toronto. As I dejectedly perused the usual extra-wide selection, a salesperson swooped in. She took a hard look at me, then went to retrieve what are now my favourite glasses – ever.

The Betz frame in translucent balsam matte (starting price $175) is part of a new collection made from TR90, a flexible, ultra-lightweight and durable nylon (some retailers, including Warby, also offer eco-conscious frames made from recycled TR90).

How light are they? They’re “I forgot I have glasses on” light. They’re “I can’t believe they don’t slide down my face every few minutes” light. And they’re pretty good looking, too. – Cliff Lee, Letters editor

A road-trip-friendly dog crate

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

In April of this year, I finally pulled the trigger on a life-changing decision I’d been circling for years: I got a dog. Clover, now 11 months old, is a Maremma sheepdog mix, which means she’s very large, and I trained her to sleep in a crate, so the moment I was ready to start travelling with her – which was pretty much right away – I needed a crating solution that was more easily portable than her enormous wire cage. Enter the Amazon Basics travel kennel. Using an extra-simple-but-sort-of-ingenious snapping-pole system, the lightweight crate sets up as easily as it collapses, and when it is dismantled it’s flat enough to slide behind the driver and passenger’s seats of my car (the XL is a little too big for my trunk), making it a sort of makeshift barrier during long drives. Thanks to this $120 crate, Clover and I have travelled together to Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Montreal, and when I’m away on trips that aren’t quite canine-friendly she’s had overnight stays with neighbours and family members without the fuss of transporting a large metal structure. This has given her a familiar, comfortable place to settle down wherever she is, with a toy, her blankie and – always – a peanut butter-filled Kong. – Rebecca Tucker, Deputy arts editor

A CC cream that does it all

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

By my count, there are about 14 products in my medicine cabinet that promise to make me “glow.” But the one I reach for the most these days is It Cosmetic’s CC+ Illuminator, a fail-proof makeup that makes my skin look brighter, smoother and just plain better without feeling cakey. At $59 for 32 mL, this is an investment buy in my books, but worth the price for what it does: it’s a serum, a moisturizer, a sunscreen (SPF 50!), a concealer, a foundation and yes, it offers a subtle, glitter-free glow. One pump of this stuff goes a long way, making it a quick way to give your skin a boost and protect it at the same time. Comes in 12 shades, from Ivory to Rich Bronze. – Programming editor Lara Pingue

Hiking boots that can handle even the most treacherous of trails

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

After years of hiking in regular running shoes, which would almost always lead to rolled ankles and sore feet, I finally bought a real pair of hiking boots this year. These Merrell Moab 3 boots are waterproof, lightweight and, best of all, there’s no need to break them in. They’re comfortable right out of the box.

In the past year, these boots took me on snowy, icy hikes in my hometown of Barrie, Ont., and on treks along broad verdant glens and up craggy peaks in the highlands of Scotland. During a three-hour hike that spiralled into a six-hour test of endurance after a couple wrong turns on the soggy (and devoid of signposts and reception) mountain of Quiraing, the boots earned hero status. My feet were the only part of me still dry by the end of it. – Samantha Edwards, Audience editor

Geranium plants, a little bit of paradise in my home

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by The Globe and Mail

One of the most prominent features of our rental place is a large front porch. It’s sturdy and completely wooden, but a little run down and overlooks our garbage bins and the street. In the spring I tried to sit out there, but found the view deterred me from doing so. Until I got two beautiful geranium plants. They completely transformed the space. I elevated them on a small table so they blocked the view of our garbage bins, and they gave our sitting area a bit of privacy and vibrancy. The plants made the porch a little haven over the spring and summer months. I became so attached to these geraniums that when the weather got colder, I brought them inside to continue growing. I’ve crowded them by the window to get as much light as possible, and though they likely won’t flower over the winter, having them in the living room brightens the space and makes me immeasurably happy. In the spring, I hope to move them back to their place on the porch. – Menaka Raman Wilms, host of The Decibel