HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your passion for a cause or a project of some kind will inspire those around you this year and your combined energy and enthusiasm will turn what would have been a modest success into an outrageous one. It’s time to make your mark on the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars moving through the work area of your chart you will push yourself harder than ever, but remember to reward yourself with a break now and again. The key to getting tough jobs done is to have something to look forward to when they are completed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are inclined to hold back a bit at times but that will change over the next few days as Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart makes you keen to let others know what you think and how you feel. They’ll get the message!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to keep in mind today is that what is good for you may be bad for someone else. It takes all sorts to create such an interesting world, so make allowances for people you might otherwise look down on as misguided or inept.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to articulate what you have been struggling to say for some time and cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart will make that easy for you today. Will others listen? That’s up to them, but you must speak your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be wary of pushing ahead too fast with a new project but if it’s money that is concerning you what happens today will ease your fears. If it’s meant to be you will find ways to make it happen, and ways to pay for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in your sign will give your energy and your self-belief a huge boost over the next few weeks but you don’t have to push it to the max every minute of every day. Slow down occasionally and make sure you are still moving in the right direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more rivals pour scorn on your efforts today the more you will strive to prove yourself. They sometimes forget that Libra is a cardinal sign and as such you are driven to make your mark on the world – and maybe on them as well!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you make an effort to get along with all sorts of people today then all sorts of people will make an effort to help you reach your goals. Be wary though of those who flatter you for no good reason – you no doubt possess something they crave.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t hesitate to elbow your way through the crowds and take your rightful place at the head of the queue today, but expect to make a few enemies as well. Remind yourself often that in the long-term cooperation tends to accomplish more than competition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Trust your instincts today and march confidently in the direction of your dreams. Mars in the most adventurous area of your chart is a clear sign you can afford to take a few risks, so long as they are calculated risks and not irresponsible ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Although you prefer to keep your feelings to yourself your emotions do sometimes run deep and what occurs over the next 24 hours is likely to irritate you intensely. You will feel a lot better if you give yourself permission to shout a bit – but only a bit!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t be afraid to put yourself in a loved one’s hands and let them call the shots. This is one of those occasions when it would be a smart move to let others lead while you follow on behind at a safe distance. Not everyone can be a hero.

