HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t sit back and expect life to come to you this year, get out into the world and pursue your dream with energy and enthusiasm. You know what you want and you know how to get it, so now it comes down to applying yourself. So do it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to try something new and exciting, something that appeals to your adventurous nature. The planets are encouraging you to ignore what others say can and cannot be done and follow your dream wherever it might lead, most likely to greatness.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more colleagues demand that you explain your behaviour the more likely it is you will laugh in their faces and tell them to mind their own business. You are in no mood to take orders from people you actually don’t respect very much.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Tomorrow’s new moon falls in the most sociable area of your chart, so give yourself permission to get out into the world and have fun. Some people may complain that you should be taking care of business, and they may be right, but it can wait.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are prepared to get rid of things you no longer need it will open a space in your life for newer and better things to come in. It’s not healthy to be as emotionally attached to physical possessions as you are to the people you love.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign means you can and you must be making plans now, the bigger the better. You will have a lot of fun proving wrong those who doubt your ambitions, and even more fun waving the rewards in their faces.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are not in the mood to be the life and soul of the party then don’t push it. You may feel obliged to join in with the crowd and have fun but what’s the point if your heart is not really in it? Make today a quiet day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets your self-confidence is about to go through the roof and that will encourage you to do things you might not have felt capable of earlier in the month. It won’t cross your mind for a single second that anything could go wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know you have what it takes to race past your rivals and be first to the top, so why are you holding back? Whatever the reason you must take off the brakes today and go all out for success. You’re about to reach new heights of excellence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next two or three days will see you at your most adventurous, which is good, but you will also be tempted to take the kind of risks that are almost guaranteed to go wrong, which is bad. Try not to be quite so extreme in your behaviour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your mind will be on money matters and business deals over the next few days and it is of the utmost importance that you make the right choices. That means calling on all your experience to make sure you are not being fooled or conned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want to mend an important relationship it must be you who makes the first move. It may not be in your nature to admit that you made some wrong choices but on this occasion it appears to be the only sensible course of action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have been thinking of making changes to your work schedule then now is the time to actually begin. Forget about all those occasions in the past when you tried to change but it didn’t work out, because this time you are sure to succeed.

