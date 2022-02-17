Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing on your birthday is that you have a clear picture in your mind of what it is you want from life, because only then will the universe reveal how you can get it. Stay focused in your thinking but be flexible when making choices.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something a little bit out of the ordinary will grab your attention today. It could turn out to be a lot of fun but don’t get carried away and take the kind of risks commonsense says you need to avoid. Get others to take them for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have gone about as far as you can on your own and now you must bring friends and colleagues on board with your plans. If you join forces with like-minded people today there is no doubt at all you will do something special together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart tomorrow means you must put yourself about and make sure the world knows who you are and what you can do. Don’t be such a nice guy – push your way to the front of the queue.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun is about to move into the most adventurous area of your chart it’s quite likely you will surprise a few people – including yourself – with the radical way you go about reaching your goals. This promises to be a hugely exciting time!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to think deeply about what you are doing with your life and, if you realize you are not doing enough, commit yourself to more lofty objectives. Both personally and professionally it’s time to raise your game – not just a bit but a lot.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can try to force others to think the way you think but even if you are successful it won’t be long before they switch back to their previous outlook. The fact is you can never really change other people, you can only change yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep things simple today because the fewer details you have to worry about the more likely it is you will accomplish something big. On the work front, especially, choose the easiest way to reach your goals. Don’t make things difficult for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A more dynamic phase is about to begin and it won’t be long before recent failures and frustrations are completely forgotten. The message of the stars is that if you want to do something special you must always look forward and never look back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No one could accuse you of being a control freak but over the next two or three days you may try to limit what friends and loved ones and work colleagues can do without your say-so. It won’t work – they’ll ignore you completely!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have put duty before pleasure so many times of late that no one would begrudge you a little bit of “me” time. Get out into the world and have as much fun as is humanly possible – and you’ll come back to your duties hugely refreshed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into the money area of your chart tomorrow and Uranus, your ruler, makes an exciting link to Jupiter, planet of good fortune. Don’t listen to those who say you must tighten your belt – if anything this is the perfect time to go on a spree.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A new solar year begins for you tomorrow and almost immediately your mood will lighten and the world will be a fun place again. Actually it always was but recently you’ve allowed too many dark clouds to come between you and the sun.

