HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your No.1 priority over the coming year to do things that can help make the world a better place. Even small acts of kindness, from one person to another, can have impacts that go way beyond everyday affairs. You CAN make a difference.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone who occupies a position of authority gives you a tough time this weekend you would be wise to keep your displeasure about it to yourself. Act as if nothing they say or do can possibly affect you, then maybe they’ll go pick on someone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste your precious time chasing goals you are unlikely to achieve and which you suspect, deep down, would not do you much good if you did. Everyone has limits, even a Taurus, and some things are destined to remain beyond reach.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t fall into the trap of believing that someone can be trusted simply because you want to trust them. You may be a nice guy by nature but if you look at their past record you will see that trust is something they probably do not deserve.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not back down if you find yourself locked in some kind of dispute this weekend. Hopefully a compromise solution can be reached but if that is not the case then you will just have to fight to the end – and you WILL be the winner.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are required to work on something that does not interest you much over the next 48 hours you are advised to make a good job of it. Important people are watching and they will be mightily impressed by your sense of duty.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may believe with all your heart that you are right and those who disagree with you are wrong but the planets suggest it might be wise to dial down your passion a bit this weekend. It really does not matter what nonsense other people believe.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to take what partners and loved ones say too seriously over the next 48 hours. Either they don’t really know what they are talking about or, more likely, they are trying to wind you up because they think your reaction could be amusing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ideas will come thick and fast this weekend and at least one of those ideas will have the potential to make you some serious money. And because you insist on looking at life in a rational way it’s unlikely you will be waylaid by wishful thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you see or hear this weekend will assist you in your efforts to get on in the world. Don’t feel bad if some people fall down while you on the way up – would they care about you if your positions were reversed? Of course not.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As mind planet Mercury joins the sun and Mars in your sign this weekend you will think and act even faster than you usually do. While your rivals are wasting time on dreams and illusions you will be out there making a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Resist the urge to join the doom and gloom bandwagon this weekend. Yes, of course, there are things going on in the world that are dispiriting to say the least but overall it’s still a pretty wonderful life – and it’s about to become more wonderful still.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the wild ideas that are doing the rounds at the moment may seem inviting but you are strongly advised to keep them at arm’s length while keeping your head out of the clouds as well. This is a time for rational analysis, not fantasy thinking.

