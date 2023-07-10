Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means that people in positions of power will test you every step of the way. Stand your ground and refuse to be intimidated – and, above all, make sure you always have rock solid facts and figures to back up your opinions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be full of yourself at the moment, and with good reason, but take care that in your optimistic state of mind you don’t take on more work than even a powerhouse Aries can comfortably handle. Others will take advantage of you if they get the chance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who is foolish enough to believe they can come between you and your ambitions will learn the hard way that you won’t ever allow lesser mortals to hold you back. Leave friends and colleagues in no doubt what will happen if they try.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how unfairly you think you have been treated of late you must not attempt to hit back. Your anger may be justified but it could also cause you even more trouble than you are in at the moment – and that’s exactly what your rivals want.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you run away from a problem today it will return to bother you again later in the week when there are more pressing matters to deal with, so roll up your sleeves and sort it out now so you can put it behind you once and for all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if someone annoys you beyond the point of no return today you must stay calm and resist the urge to hit back at them. The planets warn if you get aggressive now, even if it is justified, you will pay for it financially later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mars moves into your birth sign today you will begin to believe that all things are possible, and that’s great, but don’t try to do everything in one mad rush. Set yourself goals you can work towards a step at a time – it’s what you do best.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Has someone got it in for you? Are the powers that be trying to block your ambitions? No and No again. The only thing you need to worry about today is your own tendency to see the worst in situations that in reality are no big deal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A project you have been working on for some time will get a boost over the next few days as you discover reserves of energy and inspiration you never knew you had. The most important thing is that you believe in yourself and what you are doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars moves into the career area of your chart today, making it easy for you to be forceful when dealing with colleagues and employers and people in positions of power. Don’t be too forceful though – sensible cooperation makes everyone a winner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be inclined to go over the top without realizing it over the next 24 hours and if you do the consequences won’t be to your liking. Also, you need to recognize that what is acceptable to you may not be acceptable to other people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you don’t often change your way of doing things but it will pay you to be more flexible today. To put it another way, it could cost you a great deal of money if you refuse to back up even an inch.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars, planet of aggression, moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so expect to be challenged by people who think you’ve had far too much freedom of late. You will only keep that freedom if you are prepared to fight for it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com