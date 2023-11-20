Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign links to Pluto, your ruling planet, on your birthday, which means you won’t hesitate to reach out and take what you need over the coming year. Try not to be too imperious though or you could lose more friends than you gain.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be inclined to believe that if you don’t act quickly you will miss out in some way but it isn’t true. Both the sun and Mars move into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius later in the week, so save all your energy for then.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are dissatisfied with your lot, for whatever reason, now is the time to sit down and decide what it is you most want to change about your circumstances. Don’t let your mind wander off at a tangent – stay focused on what matters most.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you think you know about everything that is going on in your world at the moment you will still be surprised by what occurs over the next few days. The good news is it will be a thoroughly pleasant surprise, so why be anxious?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been flying in recent weeks and it will be some time yet before you start gliding back to earth. Having said that, the cosmic picture is now changing and you may have to focus more on mundane matters over the next 24 hours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have given so much of yourself in recent weeks that there may not be much left, but with both the sun and Mars moving in your favour this week you are about to get your second wind – and it will blow you to undreamed of success!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may prefer to keep your feelings under wraps but the current cosmic set-up will encourage you, and maybe even force you, to be more open about your emotions. There is a lot of inner stuff that needs to be let out and dealt with.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stand up for what you believe in today, even if it means clashing with people who have the power to make life uncomfortable for you. You don’t have to be hostile about it but you do have to let the world know you won’t be bullied.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be under the impression that something must be completed now, right this very minute, but if you allow yourself to think like that it will put you under a lot of unnecessary strain. Go easy on yourself. There’s really no need to rush.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the most sensitive member of the zodiac but you know better than to start a fight with someone who has more power than you. No matter how much they may annoy you today, control your temper and let them see you won’t be provoked.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if you have lost ground to a rival on the work front but in fact it is the other way around. Employers and senior colleagues are well aware of your recent efforts, even though they have not made a big deal of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Is someone taking advantage of you? It would appear that they are and you need to do something about it. At the very least you need to cut off the supply of forgiveness and generosity you have been sending their way. They don’t deserve it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to take risks today, because it’s unlikely you will get away with it to the extent that you have done in recent weeks. The cosmic picture is changing and you won’t have the freedom to do as you please for much longer.

