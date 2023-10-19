Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Events on the work front will take you by surprise over the coming year but the good news is you will profit from them more than most. It may not always look that way on a day-to-day basis but over the longer term you will benefit hugely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your freedom to come and go as you please is likely to be curtailed today but that’s really no bad thing. The important thing is that you stay where you are and finish what you started. With hindsight, you will be glad that you did.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep things simple today, both at home and at work. If you allow matters to get overly complicated you will use up a great deal of energy while getting nowhere fast. Relax, the planets suggest you’ve got all the time in the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With both the sun and Mercury highlighting the most dynamic area of your chart it’s natural for you to come on strong and be a bit pushy, but don’t take it too far. Bear in mind at all times that other people will be affected by your actions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means ask a friend or relative why they seem so down of late but have your handkerchief ready because you could get drowned in a deluge of tears. Make the right noises and reassure them it will all come right in the end.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The pace of life has been relentless lately and it has been hard at times to catch your breath, but the good news is a more relaxed outlook is on the horizon. Don’t spoil it by taking on even more chores and duties over the next 24 hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn if you gain something without much effort today you could lose it just easily before the start of next week. Hold it gently so you don’t get hurt if events beyond your control rip it from your grip. It’s certainly not worth getting upset about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun remains in your sign just four more days, so if there is anything of a creative or professional nature that needs to be finished make that your one and only goal. Time is precious and must never be wasted, so get on with it now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to have done a lot of deep thinking about your aims and ambitions of late and when the sun moves into your sign at the start of next week you will be in a position to act on those thoughts. Aim to move fast and get things done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you are used to being at the head of whatever action is taking place, but the message of the stars today is that it will pay you to hang back a bit. Let others confront whatever obstacles lie just ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A lot of people have their eyes on you at the moment, so make sure you think before you act and only act when it is absolutely necessary. If you try too hard to prove yourself your efforts could end up having the opposite effect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means take a few risks today but don’t go too far. The cosmic picture is about to change dramatically and by this time next week you are likely to have a completely new set of goals, so don’t use up all your luck in one go.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The time is fast approaching when you will have to take quick and decisive action. Do you feel confident enough to do that? You will be better prepared if between now and the 23rd, when the sun changes signs, you conserve your energy and other resources.

