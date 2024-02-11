Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing for the year ahead is that you think for yourself in all situations and don’t just rely on what other people say is true or false. If in doubt, bet against the majority opinion, because those who follow the herd are often wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no law that says you have to be the life and soul of the party, so if you feel like being by yourself for a while you don’t have to make excuses about it. A bit of me-time will recharge your batteries for the challenges ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars now is that you are not obliged to let others know what you are doing or where you are going. You don’t have to account for every minute of the day – in fact the less they know about your comings and goings the better.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your drive to succeed will get a boost over the coming week as Mars moves into your fellow air sign of Aquarius. You will be tempted to be more adventurous not only in your professional life but also in your private affairs. Go for it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are about to be confronted by an issue you have been doing your best to avoid. The fact is it can no longer be ignored and the sooner you face up to what needs to be done the quicker you can get past it once and for all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to reach out to someone you don’t always get along with they in turn will make an effort to meet you halfway. Make the first move and let them know you are prepared to let bygones be bygones – and mean it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because Mars is about to leave the most creative area of your chart you would be wise to bring an artistic project of some kind to a speedy conclusion. There are plenty of people who can help you get it finished, so don’t be afraid to ask.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you slow down a bit over the next few hours you will be eager to get started again when Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart on Tuesday. The next few weeks are going to be strenuous both physically and mentally, so prepare yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get serious about the changes you want to see in your affairs. Put your social life on hold for a day or two and spend that time planning what you would like to be doing more of in the long-term. It won’t be time wasted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the most patient member of the zodiac but it will pay you to be a little less demanding of the people around you. Partners and colleagues may not be as switched on as you are but they still deserve to be treated with respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you hear on the grapevine may sound troubling but is it true or is it misinformation? It’s more than likely that a secret enemy is stirring things up and trying to make events look and sound worse than they actually are. Don’t fall for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that no matter how motivated you may be to get ahead in the world you must always be nice to the people you interact with both socially and professionally. You will need their assistance some day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You cannot afford to be overly sensitive now as some of the challenges you are about to face will require every ounce of mental strength you possess. No matter what some people may say their words cannot hurt you unless you allow them to.

