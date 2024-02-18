Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so forget about what happened in the past and look squarely toward the future. The message of your birthday chart is that you must live each and every day as if it is a new day, and live it without regrets.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is that if you want to be happy you must keep things simple. Also, instead of worrying that you are not doing enough, tell yourself each and every day that you are doing exactly the right amount.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With sun moving into the friendship area of your chart this week you would be smart to get out and about more and maybe even join a club or society of some kind. With your talents you could easily find yourself in a leading role very quickly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Set your sights high over the next few days and don’t listen to those who say you should be aiming for successes a bit further down the scale. Cosmic activity in and around the career area of your chart means you will soon be soaring above your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to make the most of the sun’s move into the most adventurous area of your chart this week then you need to be aware of your weaknesses as well as your strengths. In other words: no, you cannot leap tall buildings in a single bound!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may feel the need to withdraw from the world a bit over the coming week – a sign that you have some serious issues to ponder. You cannot do that with a constant stream of noise and confusion coming at you from all directions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some of the comments that are aimed your way over the next few days may be unflattering but if you are smart you will close your ears to them. Others may say they are trying to help you see your flaws but more likely it’s just pure cosmic jealousy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the sun enters the work area of your chart this week you should be looking for ways to achieve more while doing less. That may not sound logical but by getting other people to take care of the details you can free your mind for bigger things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Know your own worth and make sure you get it. The planets warn if colleagues and employers think they can get away with paying you less than you have earned this week they will happily do so. Always charge a premium rate for your services.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What may at first seem like an unfortunate event will later on be revealed as a blessing in disguise, so don’t lament what happens during the early part of the week because it may in fact be good for you. Stranger things have happened.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus on your No. 1 objective and don’t let anyone or anything deflect you from the course you have chosen. The sun’s change of signs will be good for social activities but there are still important work-related matters that must be dealt with first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to be doing something productive each and every minute of the day. As the sun moves out of your sign this week it’s likely that at least 50 per cent of what you are working on isn’t worth the effort, so cut yourself some slack.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the sun moves into your birth sign this week it will feel as if an emotional weight has lifted from your shoulders, which in turn will encourage you to be more positive in the way you deal with the world. Remember, being happy is always a choice.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com