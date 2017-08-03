IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Only you can decide what rules to live by. Others can advise you, of course, but the message of your birthday chart this year is that the only true guidance comes from within. Quiet your mind and listen to what your inner voice tells you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As an Aries you are always up for a challenge and with changes planet Uranus so active in your chart you can be sure that something will put you to the test. You know you are the best and will be given the chance to prove it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

For some strange reason you appear to believe that you don’t have the skills or the experience to compete with certain people. That’s nonsense. If you could see yourself from their point of view you would realize that they fear you so much more.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you feel drained, physically and emotionally, by recent events then give yourself time to recover. That means being on your own for a while, not hanging out with your friends, whose energetic activates will most likely drain you some more.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

To the world at large you may look confident but deep down you are actually quite fearful. Worry comes easily to Cancer but there are ways you can lessen its impact. Start by counting your blessings. Use your fingers, then go on to your toes!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Yes, you should be tolerant of people who see things from a different perspective but you don’t have to interact with them if you don’t want to. Put your own values first today and, if your values and their values don’t mix, keep your distance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

By all means aim high today but recognize that you have limits and that if you try to go beyond them your attempt may end in failure. Do your best with the talents you possess and don’t fall into the trap of expecting too much of yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try not to be impatient with people who refuse to accept new ideas and new ways of doing things. As Uranus turns retrograde in your opposite sign today others will question why you expect them to change. Do you have an answer ready?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have neglected certain obligations in recent weeks and now you have no option but to go back over old ground and do what was, and still is, expected of you. Don’t make a fuss about it and next time don’t try to cut corners.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have allowed other people to have their say and now you intend to have your say, and some of the things you are going to tell them will make their ears glow red with embarrassment. Make sure friends and rivals alike get the message.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you are going to make progress over the next few weeks, especially on the home front, then you will have to change your approach. Push your ego to one side and look for compromise solutions, even when you know you are in the right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

That’s it! You’ve had your fill of certain people and now you must make it clear to them that if they try your patience one more time you’ll make sure they regret it. It’s not like Aquarius to get this angry but even your good humour has limits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not have got what you wanted in recent weeks but you certainly got the lessons you needed. Now you must put what you have learned to good use. Money matters, especially, require a more radical approach. Or do you enjoy being poor?

