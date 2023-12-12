It’s creeping ever closer to Christmas, which for most parents means that the gift lists have been acquired and the presents have been ordered. In the case of very organized types, there may even be some boxes already wrapped and placed under the tree.

It also means that you’ve heard the hopes and dreams of the children in your life laid bare, in the form of what they’re asking for from Santa (or their parents, depending on your tradition). Perhaps some kids fantasize about unicorns. It’s possible a few are wishing for a magic carpet ride.

Often, it’s the gift requests themselves that make the best presents for the adults, because seriously, where do they come up with these ideas? Education reporter Caroline Alphonso’s eight-year-old daughter would like a hand-held misting fan. This writer’s 10-year-old son wants a self-stirring mug. To stir what, you ask? Apparently, lemonade.

We bet your kids have equally ridiculous asks – and we want to hear about them.

