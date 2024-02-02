Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day, here are 10 style-conscious gift ideas from Canadian makers and brands. Starting at $14, there’s a thoughtful find to fit every budget, and one splurge that will show loved ones that they’re always on your mind, any time of day.

With a gift box from Onyx chocolates, you can curate your own bonbon mix from a long list of options that includes Rose Cardamom, Guava Hibiscus and Salted Egg Black Sesame. The chocolate shop in Toronto’s East Chinatown specializes in chocolates with unique flavours inspired by the owners’ travels.

Onyx Chocolates eight-piece gift box, from $25 through onyxchocolates.com.

How do you score cozy mood without a fireplace? With this soy wax candle, hand-poured in Canada. It combines the scent of berries, coconut, lime and oatmeal, and will burn for up to 60 hours.

Province of Canada Loved candle, $42 through provinceofcanada.com.

Consider gifting this massage oil, handmade in Collingwood, Ont., using organic and wildcrafted ingredients, with an IOU for an at-home massage. It’s designed to stimulate and relax the vagus nerve, which connects the brain and the gut.

Thought Sanctuary Vagus massage oil, $48 through thghtsnctry.co.

Convenient for frequent travellers, this eco-friendly set by Rockwell Razors – which got its start as a Kickstarter campaign a decade ago, when the co-founders were students at Western University – includes a reusable, double-edge safety razor and a shaving brush in a leather holster.

Rockwell Razors travel set, $100 through harryrosen.com.

Designed by Fiona Morrison and made in Vancouver, these heart-shaped earrings by demi-fine jewellery line Wolf Circus will make an everyday style statement. Available in both sterling silver and 14-karat gold-plated bronze.

Wolf Circus Mona earrings in sterling silver, $215 through wolfcircus.com.

This comfy zip polo with a drawstring hem is part of Roots’s limited-edition, gender-free collaboration with Montreal-based lifestyle brand Quartier is Home, which also includes socks, T-shirts and sweatpants.

Roots x Quartier is Home polo, $108 through roots.com.

The packaging for this soap, featuring scents such as ho wood, lavender, anise and frankincense, says “Life is better with you in it” on the inside. The artwork is by contemporary Canadian artist Meghan Hildebrand, who counts Norman Yates as a mentor.

Anto Yukon I Love You bar soap, $14 through antoyukon.com.

Montreal’s Selv Rituel focuses on bath, shower, body and home products. Founder Sarah Laroche is a “slow living” advocate who started the brand to share her passion for the bath ritual. This immersive kit includes everything needed for a calming, indulgent soak.

Selv Rituel Le Rituel Boréal immersive kit, $38 through selvrituel.com.

Available in three sizes and two colours, this luxe cotton pyjama set comes gift-boxed and with a co-ordinating travel bag. Complimentary monogramming is available, too, and you could even add a silk eye mask or pillow spray to upgrade a bedtime routine.

Kip. unisex pyjama set, $245 through sleepinkip.com.

This gift set comes with a Solar Classic watch and two different straps – black mesh and brown vegan leather. Founded in Montreal in 2019, Solios is driven by sustainability and is the first B Corp certified watch company.

Solios The Solar Classic bundle, $405 through solioswatches.ca.