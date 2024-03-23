This is the weekly Style File, featuring what’s on the radar of The Globe’s Lifestyle desk – from travel to home and design, wellness, fashion or beauty. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Fitness

Open this photo in gallery: Arc’teryx Spring 2024 footwear.Handout

Tackle any terrain

Vancouver-based Arc’teryx, the cult outerwear beloved by athletes and celebrities alike, has unveiled a new three-shoe capsule collection designed to make mountaineering a whole lot more fun for the feet. The brand’s new products – called the Vertex Alpine, Sylan and Kragg – are the first shoes that Arc’teryx has designed and manufactured independently (as opposed to being made with third-party footwear partners such as Solomon). “Our goal is to become a pinnacle footwear brand, to be known for our footwear the same way we are for our hardshells,” says Ovidio Garcia, Arc’teryx vice-president, footwear. According to Lyst Index’s latest rankings, Arc’teryx jackets were voted one of the hottest products of 2023, worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Drake and Frank Ocean – as well as scores of diehard mountain athletes. The Vertex Alpine is an approach shoe (it boasts a grippy, rubber sole that promises “mountain-goat traction”), the Sylan is a mountain-running shoe (designed with speed in mind) and the Kragg is a slip-on that is ideal for recuperating after a tough day on the mountain. Available for both men and women, the three shoes are sleek, stylish and lightweight. They come in a safe shade of black or a really fun bright neon yellow. For more information, visit www.arcteryx.com/shop/footwear. - Gayle MacDonald

Style

Open this photo in gallery: Canard à l'orange, an art and fashion scarf illustrated and signed by Riopelle and designed by renowned Quebec designer Madeleine Arbour in partnership with Montreal designer Nathon Kong,Handout

A timeless tribute

Montreal designer Nathon Kong, in collaboration with the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation, is paying tribute to two icons of Quebec art – Jean Paul Riopelle and Madeleine Arbour – with a limited-edition reimagining of the silk-square scarf, Canard a l’orange. Originally designed by the two Quebec artists in 1994 for the Musée du Quebec (now known as the Musée national des beaux-arts du Quebec), Kong plans to sell 100 scarves (at $1,000 each) to mark the 100th anniversary of the births of Riopelle and Arbour, who were great friends through most of their lives. The new 132-by-132 cm silk square will be printed on 100 per cent mulberry silk, featuring Riopelle’s duck with an orange in three corners and one in the centre. Each will be signed by Yseult Riopelle, the artist’s daughter, who said the silkscreen of the aquatic duck was first inspired by a flag the artist drew for his boat, the Serica. Riopelle died in 2002. Arbour turned 101 this year. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the scarves will go to the foundation, a non-profit that supports creative programs and arts education for youth. For more information, go to www.nathonkong.com. - Gayle MacDonald

Travel

Open this photo in gallery: The Dover George co-owners Hélène Larochelle and Michael Nimchuk converted a historic American foursquare into the first and only luxury boutique hotel in the area in late 2023.The Dover George

A weekend getaway

A visit to the beach town Port Dover on Ontario’s south coast offers a palm tree beach vacation without having to set foot in an airport. An hour and a half from Toronto in Norfolk County, the town boasts a charming main street, nearby hiking and zip-lining in the Carolinian forests and local wineries. And now a new hotel, a short walk from the scenic pier, opened just in time to experience it in comfort and style. The Dover George co-owners Hélène Larochelle and Michael Nimchuk converted a historic American foursquare into the first and only luxury boutique hotel in the area in late 2023. With four suites, including spa-like bathrooms and one 1,000-square-foot penthouse suite, their design ranges from modern glam to boho. Guests can enjoy gourmet breakfasts with freshly baked pastries, or take their pick from an event calendar full of culinary classes and pop-up farm to table dinners with Thrive Norfolk. Room rates vary depending on the dates and suite choice, but start between $290 and $515 a night. For more information, visit thedovergeorge.ca. - Aruna Dutt