Open this photo in gallery: Chef Taylor McMeekin from The Drake.Louisa Nicolaou/The Drake

Food & Drink

An appetizing anniversary

The Drake has turned 20, and to celebrate the hipster hotel chain is hosting a series of food, art, music and cultural events in February. A few highlights: Guests at the Drake Hotel in Toronto can order off the Greatest Hits Menu, including Nonna’s Meatballs, Fried Chicken and Waffles and Lobster Nachos. A sister property, the Drake Devonshire Inn in Prince Edward County, Ont., is staging (Feb. 24) the much-anticipated return of the Barn Burner, a Toronto vs. Montreal chef hockey game followed by dinner ($120 a person) prepared by chefs such as Fastos Pristine (Cheese Boutique), Leandro Baldassarre (Famiglia Baldassarre) and Jamie Kennedy (Jamie Kennedy Farm). From now through March 31, the Drake Hotel will also offer a limited number of rooms for $200 a night. (Rooms in the newly designed Modern Wing are an additional $100). Two new exhibits at the Drake feature work from artists Renee Rodenkirchen and Justin Rousseau and live music lovers won’t want to miss the Feb. 23 open-format indie showcase, hosted by Broken Social Scene’s Brendan Canning, with performances from Zeus, Apostle of Hustle and more. For more details, go to thedrake.ca/letsdosomthing. – Gayle MacDonald

Open this photo in gallery: To honour the legacy of late Canadian interior designer Nike Onile, friends and family have launched the Nike Onile Art and Design Foundation, with plans to raise $3-million and offer grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to deserving recipients.PATRICK BILLER/Handout

Home & Design

A stunning tribute

Nike Onile was a rising star in Canada’s interior design community when she died last summer, aged 39, of breast cancer. Her death saddened many who regarded the Nigerian-born Canadian as an inspiration for young creatives, especially those from diverse cultural backgrounds who sought to carve out careers in design but felt intimidated by the so-called “white wall.” It’s a term that refers to “racist” barriers that have long existed in the tight-knit field, explains interior designer Tommy Smythe. “I believe design and architecture, and certainly design media in Canada, has a racism problem,” says Smythe, partner of Tom Design Studio in Toronto. “Until we start talking openly and honestly about these issues we can’t start breaking them down.” To honour Onile’s legacy – and to promote greater diversity, inclusion and equity – Smythe and other family and friends of Onile have launched the Nike Onile Art and Design Foundation (NO-AD), a charitable group that plans to raise $3-million from public and private donors, starting with an online auction this spring. Once NO-AD reaches its fundraising target, grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 will be distributed annually to deserving recipients. “We believe this will not only make our industry enriched, but it will change the face of design in Canada over the next 20 years so that it better reflects the faces of all Canadians.” For more information, noadfoundation.org. – Gayle MacDonald

Open this photo in gallery: This June, Azores Airlines will begin twice weekly non-stop flights from Toronto to Madeira.Tiago Sousa/Visit Madeira

Travel

Meet me in Madeira

For many travellers, there’s nothing quite like a direct flight to pique interest in exploring a new destination. This June, Azores Airlines will begin twice weekly non-stop flights from Toronto to Madeira. (For Canadians who don’t use YYZ as their home airport, this may just mean one less layover.) The island, part of an autonomous region of Portugal, is located just off the coast of north Africa and renowned for craggy volcanic peaks, hiking trails and riotous tropical flowers and greenery. One of Maderia’s most glamorous hotels, the Savoy Palace, has just launched “the Reserve” – a bespoke hotel experience within an already high-end hotel. The Reserve suites include private plunge pools and views of Funchal Bay, but also a “guest experience personal assistant” to ensure you’re living like a well-heeled local – expect front of the line access for restaurant and spa reservations, just the right yacht charter for a day on the sky blue seas or first dibs on the best spot to watch the sunrise over breakfast on top of Pico do Areeiro. Airport transfer service is offered too, including a fast-pass through security and lounge access on your return journey. savoysignature.com – Catherine Dawson March