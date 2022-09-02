The last thing anyone wants to show up with on the first day of school is a pimple. But given that acne is practically synonymous with adolescence, it’s not always something that can be avoided, a fact of life that has teens and adults alike embracing their skin struggles by wearing acne-treating patches throughout the day.

Enrico Frezza is the founder and CEO of Peace Out Skincare, which is best known for its Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots. He says he had an a-ha moment when he came upon hydrocolloid dressing, which has a gel-like substance used to treat wounds, while looking for an easy and effective way to treat his own breakouts. “I started experimenting with it and the effects of applying active acne-fighting ingredients, like salicylic acid, directly to my face,” he says.

Frezza explains that the patches work by extracting impurities and creating a barrier that guards against external elements. “The encapsulated salicylic acid penetrates pores to help clear acne blemishes, the retinyl acetate – vitamin A – helps promote clear-looking skin and the aloe vera leaf extract gently soothes while minimizing the appearance of redness.” In my experience, they also provide a deterrent against picking and popping.

