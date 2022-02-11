On now until Feb. 27, the first edition will be present at Holt Renfrew’s Square One location in Mississauga before moving to Holt Renfrew Calgary from March 17 until April 17.Handout

Bulgari is popping up at two Holt Renfrew stores, marking the first time that the brand is hosting the concept in North America. On now until Feb. 27, the first edition will be present at Holt Renfrew’s Square One location in Mississauga before moving to Holt Renfrew Calgary from March 17 until April 17.

“Bulgari is really known as a magnificent Roman jeweller and a master of colour,” says Joshua Gaynor, managing director of Bulgari Canada. Founded in Rome in 1884, the LVMH-owned brand brings its Italian craftsmanship to watches, accessories and fragrance. It also operates hotels and resorts in destinations such as Shanghai, Paris and Milan, where it has a special place in the heart of the fashion capital. “It really embodies that Italian hospitality, the joy for food and friendship and drink and coming together and having a good time in a beautiful setting,” Gaynor says of the property.

Outfitted in Bulgari’s signature saffron colouring, the pop-up shops will be filled with the brand’s most popular collections of jewellery, watches and accessories including the B.zero1, which was inspired by the circular architecture of the Coliseum, the snake-like designs of the Serpenti collection and Divas’ Dream, which pays homage to the Caracalla mosaics of Rome. “Bulgari is known for a playful attitude and not taking itself too seriously,” Gaynor says, adding that these Canadian locations offer an elevated experience for customers to discover Bulgari in a fun way.

Bulgari at Holt Renfrew Square One, 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, and Holt Renfrew Calgary, 510 Ave. SW, Calgary, bulgari.com

Handout

Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch, $15,600.

Mauro Fabbio studio fotografico/Handout

Bulgari Serpenti Forever bag, $3,650.

Handout

Bulgari Serpenti Viper double-coil bracelet, $62,000.

