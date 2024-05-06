Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and more stars hit the green carpet at the Met Gala

It’s Met Gala time and the fashion parade of A-listers included a swirl of flora and fauna looks on a green-tinged carpet surrounded by foliage. Jennifer Lopez went for silver leaves in a second-skin goddess gown and Zendaya was all vamp and fantasy.

Both are co-chairs of the annual fundraiser at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. And both received cheers from the crowd of fashion enthusiasts packed behind barriers outside.

Flowers were everywhere, in line with this year’s theme: “The Garden of Time.” Lopez was all va-va-voom in a near-naked gown that hugged like a second skin. She’s got the Meta Gala down: It’s her 14th. Zendaya put on her fashion face in hues of blue and green, with a head piece to match and leaf accents.

Actor Zendaya poses on the steps at the Met Gala.Andrew Kelly/Reuters 1 of 18

Singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura arrives at the 2024 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 2 of 18

Actor Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 3 of 18

Model Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 4 of 18

South African singer Tyla's handbag resembles an hourglass.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 5 of 18

Rapper and Met Gala co-chair Bad Bunny.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 6 of 18

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2024 Met Gala.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 7 of 18

Eva Chen arrives at the 2024 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 8 of 18

(Left to right) Sienna Miller, Chemena Kamali, Greta Gerwig, Emma Mackey and Zoe Saldana at the 2024 Met Gala.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 9 of 18

Canadian actor Dan Levy attends the 2024 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 10 of 18

Actor Lily James' dress cascades down the stairs at the 2024 Met Gala.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 11 of 18

Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 12 of 18

Norwegian billionaire Gustav Magnar Witzøe attends The 2024 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 13 of 18

Actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri arrives for the 2024 Met GalaDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 14 of 18

Actor Mindy Kaling attends the 2024 Met Gala.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 15 of 18

Actor Chris Hemsworth with wife, Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, at the 2024 Met Gala.ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images 16 of 18

Model Ashley Graham attends The 2024 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 17 of 18

Vogue's Alexandra Michler Kopelman attends The 2024 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 18 of 18

It’s Met Gala time again – here’s what we know so far

Highlights from the 2024 Met Gala exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Lopez went with Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including a stunning bird motif necklace with a diamond of over 20 carats at its center.

Gala mastermind Anna Wintour wore a black coat adorned with multicolored flowers. Her fellow co-chair Bad Bunny donned all black.

Open this photo in gallery: Lea Michele arrives for the 2024 Met Gala.ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

A pregnant Lea Michele wore Rodarte, inspired by the brand’s 2012 spring/summer collection.

“I’m honored to be here and bring my baby with me,” Michele said. “”I don’t think I was allowed a plus one, but I’m bringing” one, she said with a laugh. “I’m so grateful. I feel really beautiful, you know, in this pregnancy.”