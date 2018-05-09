 Skip to main content

Take the plunge with these luxurious dive watches – also suitable for showing off poolside

For serious scuba buffs – and those who will never descend lower than the far end of a pool – the dive watch is reaching luxurious new depths

Yellow submarine

The Breitling Avenger II Seawolf packs a bold face inside a steel case rated water-resistant to a depth of 3,000 metres. A valve incorporated into the piece helps balance pressure inside and out­side the watch.

Avenger II Seawolf, $4,460 at Breitling (breitling.com).

Ship shape

Only 1,000 editions of this dapper diving watch were created to mark the 50th anniversary of its 1968 design. An athletic strap further updates its look and it’s rated to a relatively shallow – but still altogether practical – 200 metres.

Polaris Memovox, $16,200 at Jaeger-LeCoultre (jaeger-lecoultre.com).

Aqua fine

While its titanium case in a contemporary shape makes the Oris Regulateur “Der Meistertaucher” quite the looker, its maker empha­sizes a safety-first focus with the addition of a dedicated minute display.

Oris Regulateur “Der Meistertaucher,” $4,100 through authorized dealers (oris.ch).

Go under

While a Rolex Sea-Dweller can dive to 1,220 metres, this Deepsea model can go deeper, descending to 3,900 metres. Its handsome Oyster brace­let guarantees the watch will still be on your wrist when you surface.

Rolex Deepsea, $13,850 through authorized dealers (rolex.com).

Marine band

Cartier takes its rep for refined timepieces in a rugged direc­tion with its rubber-strapped Calibre de Cartier Diver model, rated to 300 metres. Elements like indicators and hands are coated with photoluminescent Super-LumiNova pigment.

Calibre de Cartier Diver, $10,000 at Cartier (cartier.com).

Photography by Saty+Pratha. Market edit by Bradley Whitehouse. Prop styling by Wilson Wong for P1M.ca.

