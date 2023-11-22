SPOT ON

By splashing natty knitwear with energetic spots reminiscent of an Appaloosa horse’s coat, Stella McCartney infuses it with an indomitable spirit. It’s just the right vibe to channel on winter’s darkest days.

ZIP CODE: Coat $12,615, shoes, $1,300 at Gucci (gucci.com). Socks, stylist’s own. BOUCLÉ UP: Thom Browne tweed coat, price on request, sport coat, US$12,150, skirt, US$7,900, shirt, US$490, corset, price on request, shoes, price on request, socks, US$120, tie, price on request, sock garters, US$390 through thombrowne.com.

ZIP CODE

While utilitarian elements such as cargo pockets and oversized zippers are often relegated to casual wear, designers are taking such functional fare in daring directions. Here, Gucci’s prim trench coat with detachable cargo sleeves is anything but expected.

BOUCLÉ UP

As a designer long lauded for lending whimsy to the poshest of pieces, Thom Browne made a case for tactile delights by interpreting plush textiles in stately outerwear and separates.

BIG IN BEIGE: Trench puffer coat, $1,895, bomber coat, $1,495 at Canada Goose (canadagoose.com). The Row turtleneck, $900, Coperni shirt, $800, Sacai skirt, $1,135 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Socks, $7.90 at Uniqlo (uniqlo.com). Ottolinger sunglasses, $405 at Ssense (ssense.com). PUFF PIECE: 1 Moncler JW Anderson coat, US$2,760 at Moncler (moncler.com). MM6 shirt, $895 at WDLT117 (wdlt117.com). Ottolinger tights, $780 at Ssense (ssense.com).

BIG IN BEIGE

A sunnier state of mind is never a bad thing. While temperatures may say otherwise, outerwear in warm weather-evoking neutrals – such as Canada Goose’s tempting trench-puffer hybrid and bomber coat – are an uplifting contrast to basic black.

PUFF PIECE

For its latest collaborative offering, Italian luxury house Moncler and British ready-to-wear brand JW Anderson tout the textural appeal of taffeta. The elevated fabric flaunts its modern side when embellished with pocket strap details and a stowaway hood.

LAYERED TAKE: Sulvam coat, $1,995, Issey Miyake pants, $1,150, Coperni shoes, $1,150 at WDLT117 (wdlt117.com). Rick Owens vest, $1,245 at Ssense (ssense.com). Balaclava, $350 at Canada Goose (canadagoose.com). SHEAR BEAUTY: HiSO coat $2,595 through hiso.ca. Rick Owens jacket, $2,500 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Lemaire sweater, $655, pants $1,395, Rick Owens arm warmers, $350 at Ssense (ssense.com).

LAYERED TAKE

The dramatic quilting of a Rick Owens vest begs to be shown under a piece of smart tailoring. Japanese label Sulvam’s lengthy coat is a perfect foil to such an edgy insulator, particularly when you consider the distressed finish of its visible lining.

SHEAR BEAUTY

There may be no more luxurious trapping than a shearling coat, a wardrobe staple that’s seen its fair share of iterations. The graphic contrasting seams on HiSO’s sumptuous style gives it a retro mood that also feels very of-the-moment.

CUSHY CUES: Coat, US$9,800, bodysuit, US$1,690, shorts, US$1,190, shoes, US$980, handbag, US$4,700 at Ferragamo (ferragamo.com). PILLOW TALK: Coat, $3,000, skirt, $1,850 at Prada (prada.com).

CUSHY CUES

Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis is tasked with injecting the venerable house with a shot of modernity while remaining faithful to its grand codes. A crimson full-length shearling sans visible buttons is the ideal way put a fresh face on old-school opulence.

PILLOW TALK

A quilt-like cropped coat with a coordinating midi-skirt? Who else but Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons could be responsible for such an alluringly artful look that evokes a snow angel.

Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Makeup and hair by Steph George. Model: Son Harmony at System Agency. Photo assistant: Sloane Bartley. Styling assistant: Kennedy Adams. Text by Odessa Paloma Parker.