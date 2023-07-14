Open this photo in gallery: Tourism is a central part of the growing 'blue economy'– the sustainable ocean-based economy – which supports more than 6.5 million jobs, according to the World Bank.Courtesy of Nayara Resorts/Handout

While ocean ecosystems offer natural wonders to travellers, the tourism sector has historically contributed to pollution and degradation of biodiversity. A new wave of coastal and marine tourism initiatives is trying to change that. Tourism is a central part of the growing “blue economy”– the sustainable ocean-based economy – which supports more than 6.5 million jobs, according to the World Bank. Here are a few experiences giving tourists the chance to dive into nature with little negative impact to the environment.

Vermilion Sea Institute, California/Mexico

Open this photo in gallery: The Vermilion Sea Institute is based on the Gulf of California within the Bahía de los Ángeles Biosphere reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Handout

If you are a shark lover like Stewart and love to dig deeper into environmental research, check out the science-based programs at the Vermilion Sea Institute, based on the Gulf of California within the Bahía de los Ángeles Biosphere reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The programs are offered at multiple locations around the world for those who have more time to spare. The Stars to Sea program combines an adventure-filled vacation with participation in real community science on whale sharks, the biggest fish on Earth. The Expedition Shark program allows you to work alongside experts in Mexico. Participants will also get the precious opportunity to tag and swim with sharks. The data from the tagging and whale shark migration patterns will be shared with researchers globally.

Caribbean Shrimp Company, Belize

Open this photo in gallery: Established in 1986, this Canadian-owned and operated company is the oldest continuously operating shrimp facility in Belize.Caribbean Shrimp Company/Handout

Established in 1986, this Canadian-owned and operated company is the oldest continuously operating shrimp facility in Belize. The family business started as an organic shrimp farm and was expanded by the owner’s daughter, who’s from Calgary. Despite being the smallest shrimp farm in Belize, the operation is well respected for its organic production, extensive farming and ocean stewardship. It was recently awarded the International Aquaculture Stewardship Council Certification. The company now offers a range of activities like a Mangrove lagoon boat tour and crocodile sanctuary visits. For those who love birding, Caribbean Shrimp Company’s location is also one of the national birding sights in Belize.

Eagle Wing Tours, Victoria

Open this photo in gallery: Family-owned Eagle Wing Tours is Canada’s only carbon-neutral whale-watching company approved by a third party, and was named Top Sustainable Tourism Business in Canada.Eagle Wing Tours/Handout/Handout

Family-owned Eagle Wing Tours is Canada’s only carbon-neutral whale-watching company approved by a third party, and was named Top Sustainable Tourism Business in Canada. Travelers can see local wildlife, such as such as orcas, baleen whales, seals, and sea lion, while riding on low-noise underwater engine and fuel-efficient boats. The company is also certified by GreenStep Sustainable Tourism at the highest level of Platinum.

Nayara Bocas del Toro, Panama

Open this photo in gallery: Nayara Bocas del Toro offers experiences like kayaking and paddle boarding, exploring the country’s archipelago islands and locally sourced fine dining.Joshua Laabs/Handout

This resort in Panama has partnered with Caribbean Coral Restoration, a local organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of coral reefs. Nine reef structures have been placed under over-water villas, to attract myriad marine species and promote biodiversity. Guests can chat with the founders about the collaboration and learn more about coral reefs. The resort also offers experiences like kayaking and paddle boarding, exploring the country’s archipelago islands and locally sourced fine dining.