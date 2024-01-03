Open this photo in gallery: The Blind Tiger hotel opened in spring 2023 after an extensive renovation of the late 19th-century building.Handout

We looked out the bedroom skylight of our New England hotel to see a dusting of snow atop the distant mountains and Lake Champlain. Inside, the warm, chalet-like feel of our room made the morning feel cozy.

In other words, it felt quintessentially Vermont. Or – as my wife said out loud, borrowing Gen-Z jargon more suited for social media – “this is giving Vermont.”

Formerly known as the Willard Street Inn, Blind Tiger, which opened in spring 2023, is a love letter to the state. The name comes from the Prohibition era (it’s another term for speakeasy) and this is the second Blind Tiger from Lark Hotels to open. The first, in Portland, Ma., was opened in a building that actually was once a speakeasy.

In Vermont, the new hotel is cool without trying too hard. Local artisans from Burlington are responsible for around-the-clock snacks and a breakfast spread that helps mornings melt into afternoons. The grounds are historic and grand, and the interior is Instagram-friendly.

Why you should visit

Staying here feels like your rich friend lent you the keys to their mansion for a few days.

Blind Tiger opened in May after a hearty renovation to the late 19th-century building. No two rooms are alike, and each of the 14 rooms have carefully curated design touches. Ours featured a woven bamboo king sleigh bed with original hardwood flooring and decorative crown moulding throughout. A plaid wool chesterfield sat in the living area alongside a marble coffee table and antique dresser. A clawfoot soaker tub in the bathroom completed the suite.

There are no televisions – an intentional choice encouraging guests to get out and explore Burlington. Each room is also named after an influential person from Burlington and includes their insider tips of what to do in town.

Open this photo in gallery: Local artisans from Burlington, Vermont are responsible for around-the-clock snacks and a breakfast spread at Blind Tiger.Adam Stanley/The Globe and Mail

“The kind of people who stay here skip Starbucks on the drive in because they want to get to a local coffee shop,” general manager Shay Langley says.

It’s easy enough to make Blind Tiger your all-day hang, though.

There are yoga mats on offer, and when there is no snow, a lush garden nestled in well-manicured grounds invites guests to explore. Guests can find fireplaces to sit near with a good book and a hot drink from the 24/7 snack and beverage bar.

In the morning, the breakfast spread (included with your stay) is served on vintage tableware and antique dishes, and tastes as good as it looks. Come afternoon, guests work on their laptops in the junglelike solarium with a fresh chocolate chip scone and tea.

Since you’re in the neighbourhood

Blind Tiger is about a 20-minute walk, or four-minute drive, to Burlington’s downtown core and its Church Street Market (named Best Public Square by USA Today in 2022). It’s also just blocks away from the stately Champlain College and the sprawling campus of the University of Vermont.

Open this photo in gallery: Despite modern touched added in the renovations, the hotel is still, at its heart, an old house.Handout

Breweries, intimate wine shops, boutiques and restaurants dot the streets within shouting distance of the hotel. The Farmhouse Tap & Grill, a farm-to-table gastropub offers plenty of local beers on draft – easy enough since Vermont has the highest number of brewers per capita in the United States. How farm-to-table is it? When we asked for a side of vegetables for our young daughter, the manager said there would be no cucumbers because they weren’t in season.

Try the newly opened Santiago’s for legit Cuban – yes, Cuban! – bites and buzz while Hen of the Wood remains the city’s top dining draw for good reason. The menu changes frequently, if not daily, offering up an impressive array of local picks like a wood-grilled ribeye for two or a zippy scallop crudo. Its cocktail program is also on-point, creatively, but they do the classics to perfection. My Old Fashioned drink nailed the elegant balance of sweet and smoky.

About 30 minutes from Burlington’s downtown is the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory and flavour graveyard, where you can “mourn the loss” of your favourite flavour.

Room for improvement

Despite plentiful modern touches, Blind Tiger is still, at its heart, an old house. And that means no elevator.

Those with mobility challenges will feel restricted, as the majority of the rooms are located on the upper floors. And while our top-floor room was spacious and well-curated, it was a bit of a haul to get our stuff up there – especially with our one-year-old in tow.

Open this photo in gallery: No two rooms in the hotel are alike, and each of the 14 rooms have carefully curated design touches.Handout

Our toddler was mesmerized by the art and made quick friends with fellow guests and staff, but the Blind Tiger’s guest list isn’t littered with young families. The staff were tremendous in helping out but rarely got a chance to welcome a guest as young as our daughter.

The take away

Want to treat your partner to a romantic getaway? Keen to get a group of friends together for a long weekend? In town to tour the college? These were the kinds of travellers we met.

Burlington is a four-hour drive from Ottawa and half of that from Montreal, and while fall foliage season is the most popular time to travel here, there’s plenty to love year-round. Blind Tiger is great for a fun weekend with friends or lock in a babysitter for a unique stay with your partner at a place that is distinctly Vermont.

Blind Tiger, 349 S Willard St, Burlington, Vt. Rooms from US$200 larkhotels.com.

The writer was a guest of Hello Burlington. It did not review or approve the story before publication.