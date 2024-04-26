The spring of 1924 arrived slowly a keen north wind added to the general discomfort four inches in the Calgary district the short dream of spring rudely shattered were I you, I should depart to some spot that is not cold

You must be weary of winter, I know you’ve got an acute attack of “Spring Fever” I saw a robin sitting in a frost-covered tree mentally we are perhaps a bit fagged the tiny stream was the beginning it looks as if spring is coming back

On Sunday I heard a meadow lark bright yellow crocus, come, open your eyes navigation from Fort William will open a live frog has been captured peach blossoms bring their message some people have daffodils out

Everybody is happy whistle of the gophers roar of the turbulent water the air is fragrant with the sweet scent of growing the grass is peeping up in places dear little chickens, too

The hope of the West is mixed farming the land is none too dry fences and farm buildings in good repair wheat is looking very fair shiny windows and well swept porches and clover still better

A real spring dinner milk fed chicken, giblet sauce hearts of celery and stuffed olives orange Jell-O with whipped cream be astonished at the ridiculously low prices roast duck luncheon 50c

Annual Spring concert to be given a capacity audience at Massey Hall a beautiful refined rending of Pinsuti Miss Crump played the organ to splendid effect followed by dancing until midnight to the swagger perversions of jazz

Automobile thefts revive with spring Soviet Russia is fast preparing for another war a sing-song, an athletic contest a huge giraffe and a ferocious tiger a delicious thrill to the juvenile beholders the circus is to remain two days

What kind of hats will be in vogue? a beltless dress that gives an uncorseted effect silk hosiery–a superior quality the choker style of furs men’s spring weight underwear bathing suits will soon be

Now that summer is coming autos will be humming and turn our minds to fishin’ with it the mosquito, the housefly surely it is a joy to be alive that spring has come to stay