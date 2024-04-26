Skip to main content
Voices from spring, 1924: A found poem about the season
Using phrases clipped from century-old Canadian newspapers, Claire Cameron assembles a found poem saluting spring

Claire Cameron
Special to The Globe and Mail
THE BELLS OF ST. JOHN'S -- The ten bells which are to be installed in the tower of St. John's Anglican Church, West Toronto, arrived from England at the week-end and were on view outside the edifice today, April 6, 1924. Three of these fine bells are shown in the picture. The bells will ring out for the first time, it is expected, on Easter Sunday morning, but the ceremony of dedication will not take place until April 27, when Rev. Canon J. J. Cody will be the preacher. Rev. R. MacNamara is the rector of St. John's, the congregation having only a few months ago moved into its new church. Photo by John Boyd / The Globe and Mail. Originally published April 7, 1924

Bells to be dedicated at a Toronto Anglican church on April 27, 1924. (John Boyd/The Globe and Mail)

Claire Cameron is a novelist and essayist whose books include The Bear and The Last Neanderthal. This piece was assembled using more than 40 Canadian newspaper stories about spring that were published 100 years ago.

Spring, 1924

The spring of 1924 arrived slowly a keen north wind added to the general discomfort four inches in the Calgary district the short dream of spring rudely shattered were I you, I should depart to some spot that is not cold

You must be weary of winter, I know you’ve got an acute attack of “Spring Fever” I saw a robin sitting in a frost-covered tree mentally we are perhaps a bit fagged the tiny stream was the beginning it looks as if spring is coming back

On Sunday I heard a meadow lark bright yellow crocus, come, open your eyes navigation from Fort William will open a live frog has been captured peach blossoms bring their message some people have daffodils out

Everybody is happy whistle of the gophers roar of the turbulent water the air is fragrant with the sweet scent of growing the grass is peeping up in places dear little chickens, too

The hope of the West is mixed farming the land is none too dry fences and farm buildings in good repair wheat is looking very fair shiny windows and well swept porches and clover still better

A real spring dinner milk fed chicken, giblet sauce hearts of celery and stuffed olives orange Jell-O with whipped cream be astonished at the ridiculously low prices roast duck luncheon 50c

Annual Spring concert to be given a capacity audience at Massey Hall a beautiful refined rending of Pinsuti Miss Crump played the organ to splendid effect followed by dancing until midnight to the swagger perversions of jazz

Automobile thefts revive with spring Soviet Russia is fast preparing for another war a sing-song, an athletic contest a huge giraffe and a ferocious tiger a delicious thrill to the juvenile beholders the circus is to remain two days

What kind of hats will be in vogue? a beltless dress that gives an uncorseted effect silk hosiery–a superior quality the choker style of furs men’s spring weight underwear bathing suits will soon be

Now that summer is coming autos will be humming and turn our minds to fishin’ with it the mosquito, the housefly surely it is a joy to be alive that spring has come to stay

