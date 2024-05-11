The great divide

Re “Stoking the flames” (Opinion, May 4): Sadly, Paul Wells got it right. Kick-started by Stephen Harper, the polarization of Canada’s two major parties has advanced under both current leaders – albeit Pierre Poilievre has the edge in invective.

The result is erosion of shared values that are fundamental to the quality, humanity, comity and success of our system of governance. Put another way, this polarization is shrinking the much-touted difference between our political culture and that of our neighbour.

John Graham Former ambassador and first head of the Unit for the Promotion of Democracy at the Organization of American States; Ottawa

Paul Wells spends the majority of his article astutely diagnosing today’s political polarization by pointing to destabilizing global events and trends, and, in Canada, to schisms set in motion decades ago by the likes of Stephen Harper and Jean Chrétien. Then he blames Justin Trudeau for not doing enough to close the gap.

Okay, I don’t know what one person can do against these types of sweeping, age-defining movements, but sure. It’s just that there are others out there who are actively widening the gulf, mostly by appealing to populist rhetoric and its low us-versus-them mentality. They may be giving themselves a leg up in the polls but they’re causing serious long-term damage.

Jayson MacLean Ottawa

The article reminded me of my concern at what is happening to this country. I’m in my late 90s, have lived through the London Blitz and came to Canada in the mid-fifties to what I saw as a strong, vibrant country with lots of opportunities for individuals prepared to work.

It was a great choice. However, I started to sense a loss of this vibrancy in the early eighties as individuals started to rely more on government help after the Liberal Party introduced health care and pension reforms. These were good efforts, since looking after the poor and needy is certainly an important and necessary government function. Unfortunately, the Liberals funded reforms by borrowing, thus causing massive inflation. Raising taxes to pay for them would have revealed the true costs of the projects rather than passing the costs on to future generations.

Doesn’t this seem familiar today? A son like father!

I consider myself to be a Red Tory and so have usually voted for the Conservative Party. My vote has also been against the Liberals’ arrogant presumption that they are the only ones who know what is good for the country. But this has not stopped me from appreciating many politicians from both parties.

I find myself now faced with today’s crop of politicians headed by the irresponsible Justin Trudeau-Chrystia Freeland pair and Pierre Poilievre’s unprincipled rhetoric and medieval stand with regard to scientific knowledge. I cannot vote for either. What am I to do?

J.-P. Clark Vancouver

Pushback on India

Re “Canada can’t ignore Modi’s threats” (Opinion, May 4): Doug Saunders has raised an issue that can’t be overlooked.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet members and most of the media outlets in India are singing the same chorus to portray Mr. Modi’s masculine leadership traits. Even some military actions across the border against alleged extremists are used for political gains. Mr. Modi and his team proudly proclaim in their discourse, “Ghar mein Ghus kar marte hain,” which means hitting the desired targets on their own turf.

Mr. Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party are facing a stiff political challenge in the parliamentary elections of 2024. To distract the people from real issues, the Prime Minister and his party are playing polarization games. They have also opened a gaslighting front against Canada.

India claims that what is happening in Canada over the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is because of its internal politics and has nothing to do with India. This seems to be hollow and ridiculous. The recent arrests of three Indian nationals in Edmonton, in connection with the killing, have reignited Canada-India diplomatic strife.

Ottawa must stand for its core values. As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rightly said, Canada is a “rule-of-law country.” It has a strong and independent justice system and a fundamental commitment to protect its citizens.

Khurshid Akram Mississauga

Serving youth

Re “Boosting the well-being of tomorrow’s Canadians” (Opinion, May 4): I wholeheartedly agree with Eric Noël’s recommendation that Canada should have a Commissioner for Future Generations, whose purpose would be to safeguard the well-being of the younger demographics. We can draw on models of such positions in other countries. I would also recommend Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future (2020), a thoughtful and well-written fiction with some very relevant ideas for our real world.

Andrea Sweezey Toronto

Decline of American Empire

Re “It’s Trump vs. America, and it’s far from clear America will win” (Opinion, May 4): Andrew Coyne is unfortunately on the mark in his prognosis that a singular individual could bring down “the greatest power the world has ever known.” But history has already given us an even better example of perhaps a greater empire, the Roman Empire, disintegrating from within because of totally incompetent leaders.

It took more than one emperor to do the damage, but incompetent, evil men such as Nero, Caligula and Commodus finally put an end to the vast majesty of the Roman Empire. Donald Trump might not destroy the United States even if he wins a second presidency in November, but he will surely set the stage for the final death blow to American democracy.

Charles Campisi Oakville, Ont.

As always, Andrew Coyne is unsparingly clear in his make-no-mistake take on the “corpulent, sweating, stone ignorant grifter” Donald Trump. What kind of dire and hideous spectacle will Mr. Trump ignite if he loses the election on Nov. 5? I’m almost afraid to ask.

Kathleen Brooks Vancouver

Andrew Coyne describes some of the risks of a second presidency of Donald Trump. He acknowledges, “Mr. Trump could not have done it alone.” Indeed not.

Mr. Trump is the outcome of years of relentless Republican politics. Demonize opponents, chant simplistic slogans, ignore policy nuances. Mobilize at local levels, stack boards and commissions, appoint supportive prosecutors and stack courts. Thus, elections are based on personalities amid a compromised legal and regulatory infrastructure. Mr. Coyne points out the overt Trump promise of more to come.

Lest Canadians get too humble-proud, watch Pierre Poilievre running the same playbook, sloganeering, demonizing, never engaging in substantial debate. He seems to think the notwithstanding clause could get the Charter of Rights and Freedoms conveniently out of his way if he were prime minister.

Would-be autocrats put democracies at risk everywhere. Canada is not immune. We need to stand on guard, not just sing it at hockey games.

John Kidder Sidney, B.C.

