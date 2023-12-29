Open this photo in gallery: A pack of cigarettes in Montreal on Aug. 1.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Drowning in debt

Re “For those sitting on cash: Don’t wait to invest” (Dec. 23): Tim Shufelt’s advice to Canadians on how to invest their “gigantic cash buffer” would make sense in normal times. These are not normal times.

The ratio of household debt to GDP reached 102.8 in the third quarter of 2023, having averaged 79.8 over the previous two decades. And, in the 2024 to 2026 period, approximately $1-trillion in residential mortgages will be restructured, most of it likely at higher interest rates.

Would it not therefore be prudent to direct a significant share of the “gigantic cash buffer” to pay down consumer debt and, wherever possible, reduce the principal on residential mortgages?

Douglas Auld Puslinch, Ont.

Butting out cigarettes

Re “Canada urged to consider ban on cigarette sales to those born after 2008″ (Dec. 28): Cigarettes are just as toxic for those born before 2008.

This new proposal holds no water based on the weight of evidence of cancer causation, untold early loss of life, years of suffering and burden to caregivers. In addition, we need to take into account the massive cost to health care and of lost opportunity.

Although I was not a lung cancer specialist, I spent 28 years treating malignancy and know its effects too well. A recent study done in the United States looking at lung cancer incidence and disability life years demonstrates a rise in women, which is worrisome. Although some would argue you can get cigarettes illegally anyway, I still argue that this proposal should be changed to an outright ban.

Richard van der Jagt MD; Ottawa

Dr. Smith?

Re “Alberta called for removal of references to flu, COVID in vaccine push” (Dec. 21): I don’t understand how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith can be considered competent to call the shots on detailed and complex health issues, such as when and what sort of treatments are to be carried out, and by whom. But she seems to be convinced that she is capable of telling Albertans what information is appropriate when talking about vaccinations.

Never mind what the specialists with many years of experience in research and treatment of communicable diseases were trying to say. And for good measure, government communications were to be sanitized and stripped of references to any specific diseases – including influenza and COVID.

As far as I know, medical practitioners must have medical training and pass rigorous specialized examinations and mentoring. When I last checked, Ms. Smith has degrees in English and economics.

Richard Kadulski Vancouver

The recent reports in The Globe and Mail regarding Danielle Smith’s government and its role in the non-hiring of Deena Hinshaw (“AHS leader quit over political interference” – Dec. 18), as well as its insistence on removing references to COVID-19 and influenza from Alberta Health Services immunization campaigns, are concerning.

In terms of a proposed Alberta Pension Plan, can it be assumed that the same provincial government would not act similarly, dictating how retirement savings are managed for political ends rather than to safeguard the retirement of Albertans? The Canadian Pension Plan remains free from political interference. I am not confident that the same would occur with an Alberta Pension Plan in the hands of Ms. Smith and her United Conservative Party.

David Lardner Calgary

It’s not over

Re “The updates on flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses for the week of Dec. 22″ (Dec. 22): I’d like to commend The Globe and Mail for its weekly updates on respiratory illnesses. When too many provincial governments either understate their seriousness, or play politics and seemingly pretend COVID and influenza don’t exist (for example, Alberta), it’s comforting that at least the fourth estate is reporting on the simmering public-health crisis that some politicians would like us to believe is over but isn’t.

Jon Heshka Associate professor, Thompson Rivers University; Kamloops

Technology hang-ups

Re “Quebec students forbidden from using cellphones in classrooms after winter break” (Dec. 27): In the new year Quebec will follow Ontario and ban cellphones in classrooms, enforce the rules and impose penalties.

As a youngster I witnessed adults under threat in the presence of new technology. Back then we placed a high premium on precise cursive writing and blind obedience to rules. For years I endured ink stains on my fingers and fountain pen leaks on my desks and books. And then I moved on and so did technology.

Literacy expanded beyond pen and paper and galloped into the digital world that now surrounds all of us. In 2024, children in Quebec and Ontario may hide cellphones in their pockets but we exist in a new space, people trying to find our way toward what the educator Mike Ribble calls digital citizenship. As Buzz Lightyear puts it, “To infinity and beyond.”

Mary Curran Whitby, Ont.

Well written

Re “On the glorious anachronism of the fountain pen” (Opinion, Dec. 23): After reading Barry Chudakov’s essay on fountain pens, I sat at my desk and wrote two drafts of this letter. The first was written with my favourite ballpoint pen on typical writing paper. The second was written using one of my fountain pens on finer-quality paper.

For me, the two seemingly identical experiences were completely different. Writing the first draft with the ballpoint seemed practical, ordinary and utilitarian. Writing the second draft was completely different, but I wasn’t sure exactly why.

After some reflection I concluded that writing with the fountain pen was more personal and rewarding because of the ritual involved. Instead of simply picking up a ballpoint and writing, I had to first choose which fountain pen to use (I have three), then select the colour of ink (I have at least five), and finally pick a paper colour and weight best suited to the pen and the ink I was using.

Mr. Chudakov’s description of the fountain pen as a “delicious anachronism” gives added meaning to the act of “putting pen to paper.”

Walter Peace Burlington, Ont.

Reading the article on fountain pens put me in a blissful remembrance of Ito Ogawa’s book La Papeterie Tsubaki, and a particularly emotional passage about the writing of a condolence letter by a shop’s owner for a customer.

The choice of nib and the description of the required ink (not too dark, or thick, so as to not harshen the sadness of the words), and paper used to express emotion and consideration to the reader are part of the unique capabilities of putting a carefully chosen pen to crafted paper – further expressing our humanity to our intended correspondent. Thoughtful words deserve these tactile accompaniments.

Catherine Congourdeau Toronto

