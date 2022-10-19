A shopper leaves a Loblaw grocery store in Ottawa on Feb. 14, 2019.CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Stand up

Re This War Has Gone On Long Enough. It’s Time To Negotiate With Mr. Hitler (Oct. 12): I have skin in the game. My grandfather resisted collectivization and was murdered. My father was a Holodomor survivor. In today’s war, his town has been obliterated. My cousin’s eldest son was killed defending a crucial Ukrainian city. At great human cost and despite the odds, we won. This is the story of just my family over many decades.

My relatives will continue fighting for Ukraine’s independence, as they have for centuries. They didn’t start this war but will end it – with Russia’s defeat. Ukrainians will never give up an inch of territory, nor should they.

Some people would suggest that Ukraine appease Vladimir Putin. Appeasement would only encourage him. Volodymyr Zelensky is our modern-day Churchill. Giving in would be a sign of weakness to be further exploited.

There should be no negotiations nor ceasefire until every inch of Ukrainian territory is returned to its pre-war borders, including Crimea.

Helen Arsenault Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Re Questions Of War (Letters, Oct. 17): Some letter-writers believe that not caving in to the demands of Vladimir Putin risks nuclear Armageddon. Maybe. But the risks of nuclear disaster are far, far higher if we allow him to win.

I believe our destruction will certainly be delivered, if not by Mr. Putin then by any one of the many world leaders who, like him, have nuclear weapons.

Walter Daschko Toronto

One way

Re Summit Spotlights Mismatch Between Monetary And Fiscal Policies (Report on Business, Oct. 17): Do I see wage and price controls lurking in the background?

William Robbins Toronto

Another way

Re Businesses, Consumers Expect Recession In 2023, BoC Says (Report on Business, Oct. 18): Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says interest rates need to climb still further to curb inflation. Seldom is there any mention of other tools at its disposal to address this problem.

The bank could take a number of steps to curtail inflation without triggering a recession next year. These might include the sale of government bonds or other securities, or increasing reserve requirements at Canada’s chartered banks. Both these measures would help combat inflation by lowering money supply.

Canadians would be far more willing to accept changes in interest rates if they know that the bank is using all available tools to bring inflation down to 2 per cent.

John Crabb Stratford, Ont.

Budget buster

Re ArriveCan App Cost Ballooned From $80,000 To $54-million, Figures Show (Oct. 18): In the private sector, any program manager who pays $80,000 for software, then authorizes a further $8.8-million for “updates” in less than two years, would probably have been dismissed a long time ago.

Michel Trahan Maria, Que.

Time gap

Re Prime Minister’s Office Knew Of Derogatory Tweets A Month Before Contract Was Cancelled (Oct. 18): As a Canadian who has paid taxes for 49 years, I am furious that our tax dollars went to Laith Marouf and his firm.

Surely somebody in the bureaucracy could have spent five minutes to see what this man had posted. This would have been a simple task of vetting a person before handing over taxpayers’ dollars. And to add insult to injury, the Prime Minister’s Office knew about his comments for a month before action was taken.

The minister in charge should be fired, along with the staff members who approved the grant. We should also ask for our money back from Mr. Marouf’s firm.

Glen Grossmith Prince Edward County, Ont.

How high?

Re The Bar Is Set Extremely High For The Government In The Emergencies Act Inquiry (Opinion, Oct. 15): Maybe the commission mandate is wrong. Rather than exploring if the bar was high enough for the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act, the commission should delve deeply into why the Ottawa police, the OPP and RCMP were unable to deal with events in a timely manner.

Perhaps something could be learned to help with the next crisis where a group of citizens defy municipal, provincial and federal laws.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

A letter-writers suggests that the mandate of the Public Order Emergency Commission has been defined in such a way as to point fingers at failure of various security services.

He seems to think that’s a problem. It seems logical to me.

Richard Harris Hamilton

Problem solving

Re Other People’s Money, Everyone’s Problem (Report on Business, Oct. 15): This article highlights the problems and impact of get-rich-quick schemes touted by certain real estate investment clubs and individuals in potential violation of applicable securities law.

It underscores the need and role of registered exempt market dealers, and the harm done by unregistered individuals and entities who would disregard prospectus exemptions and registration requirements when selling securities.

Non-compliant promoters and real estate clubs should understand that “ignorance of the law is no excuse,” especially when investors lose money. They should be held accountable.

Hopefully this report catches the attention of the Canadian Securities Administrators and they will take action to protect investors.

Brian Koscak Securities lawyer, Toronto

Locked in

Re Loblaw To Freeze Prices On No Name Grocery Products (Report on Business, Oct. 18): The day before, I bought No Name cheese slices and No Name sliced meat, each priced at two for $9 or $4.99 for one.

I thought that I lucked out at two for $9, as I have a small kitchen and fridge. As a senior, I couldn’t buy two of each to consume before they expire.

However, the checkout would not combine the cheese and meat at two for $9. I was charged $4.99 for each. “Two for” pricing is excessive for many seniors, low-income homes and single people. Loblaw seems to shamefully target these groups to pay more.

So which base price for No Name products is now used by Loblaw? Two for $9 or $4.99? This announcement appears self-serving.

Allan Fox Toronto

This announcement reminds me of a local radio commercial.

A buyer asks if she is going to get a deal, and the fellow selling cars replies, “I doubled the price and gave you half off.”

Paula Cook Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com