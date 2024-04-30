Open this photo in gallery: People walk on the grounds of the University of Toronto in Toronto, on Sept. 9, 2020.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ukraine support

Re “Airbus granted reprieve from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium, sources say” (April 25) and “Bombardier also granted exemption from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium” (Report on Business, April 26): Cannot Quebec titanium – derived from one of the largest ilmenite deposits in the world at Lac Tio, shipped from Havre-Saint-Pierre and processed in Sorel-Tracy – satisfy the needs of Bombardier and Airbus? The motherlode and the refined metal are just down the St. Lawrence River from their operations, a long polar arc away from Russian supplies.

Canada has enough geology to obviate a crisis of conscience in regard to Ukraine.

Jerry Thompson Ottawa

Re “As a Ukrainian, I’m not surprised by Volodymyr Zelensky’s declining popularity” (April 26): Volodymyr Zelensky’s declining popularity in Ukraine is blamed on his “excessive media presence.” Yet it is thanks to his media presence in the West – the countless interviews and speeches he has given, his ability to communicate the urgency of winning the war – that Ukraine still stands.

Recently, a group of schoolchildren riding their bikes past our house spotted the Ukrainian flag flying on our front porch. “Hey, look,” one of them yelled, pointing. “It’s Ukraine!”

Thanks to Mr. Zelensky, people all over the world recognize the yellow-and-blue flag and can find Ukraine on a map. More importantly, they know what Ukraine stands for.

Ukrainians should count themselves lucky to have Mr. Zelensky as their president.

Natalie Hryciuk Surrey, B.C.

Carry on

Re “Canadian activist Vivian Silver dedicated her life to peace. Her son has inherited her legacy” (April 27): Vivian was among several Jewish Canadian students who came through my classes in the 1980s and 1990s in the Teaching English as a Second Language program at Concordia University.

Her son is now calling on governments around the world, including Canada. I would like to express my sadness and regret to Yonatan, and my support in helping keep his mother’s legacy of peace alive.

V. Alex Sharma, Professor emeritus of applied linguistics, department of education, Concordia University Montreal

Inflation problem

Re “Tax capital gains like other income, yes – but tax all kinds of income less” (April 26): Capital gains should not be treated like other income, especially when there is tax on securities that have been held for decades. This was recognized by many countries when taxing capital gains was first proposed.

To make it fair, the cost base was to be adjusted for inflation. This was soon forgotten, so now it is effectively a tax on inflation.

Capital-gains tax has caused investors to hang on to holdings in older companies with large dividends, rather than invest in growth companies that need capital to grow into giants of the future. It can be credited for forcing dynamic, young Canadian companies to sell out to large international conglomerates.

Needless to say, our productivity and competitiveness has declined ever since the introduction of this tax. Canada will likely continue on this downward spiral until we understand the consequences of bad tax policy.

John Newell Toronto

Do no harm

Re “Medical schools raise alarm over declining interest in family medicine” (April 24): The Canadian Medical Association and Doctors of BC’s responses to the increase on capital-gains tax stood up for my interests, but not my values. My heart sank.

I am a family doctor. I see more and more patients facing eviction and housing insecurity who can’t afford medications or nourishing food for their families.

As a health care provider, I was relieved to hear about steps to address the housing crisis. Just as I believe all Canadians deserve access to public health care, I believe all Canadians need safe and secure access to housing.

The lack of pensions is an issue for physicians (and other small business owners, gig workers and many others) and something to be addressed. But despite our own fears triggered by the news of higher taxes, can’t we feel good about paying them, knowing that is one of the ways we all take care of each other?

Jill Norris MD Victoria

Faithful fandom

Re “Toronto crowds are boring. They can get loud, but only if the Leafs are up 10-0″ (Sports, April 27): I confess I am one of those boring fans of the Maple Leafs. I don’t even go to the games.

I do not want to be part of the circus on-site; neither the tribal buffoonery in the pen, nor the outrageously annoying noise-and-light show that assaults my senses within the building.

I used to go for the game. You know, the furious, skillful skating, the bumping, the strategic passing, the corner battles, the blurry goals. The cheers.

Even at home, watching on television, I’m supposed to be whipped up by the pounding energy and violence in video clips. Who needs that? I’m not going to buy more popcorn.

What to do? Keep calm and have a nice snack for my mental health. Be hopeful for a good, fast game, ignore the tasteless betting ads, switch the channel when I feel bored.

Brian Emes Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Columnist Cathal Kelly’s criticism of the Toronto Maple Leafs is usually on target. However, criticizing fans for being quiet at playoff games crosses the line.

We are a defeated people, traumatized and shamed since 1967. Toronto fans need trauma counselling and a new place to call home.

Maybe Phoenix? What could go wrong?

Patrick O’Neill Toronto

Oh, baby!

Re “Hockey’s greatest strength is nostalgia, and Bob Cole represented a connection to the good old days” (Sports, April 29): There is little doubt in my mind that Bob Cole has been reunited with those other hockey announcing greats, Foster Hewitt and Danny Gallivan, in the great broadcast booth in the sky.

My favourite Cole-ism is the one he was wont to say in the dying moments of a game, when a team scored what seemed to be a game winner: “Surely that’s gotta be it.”

Of course, Mr. Hewitt will always be remembered for his famous, “He shoots, he scores,” delivered in his own illimitable fashion.

Finally we will always remember the numerous Gallivan-isms such as: the “Savard-ian spinnerama,” how Jacques Plante’s hand “darted out in rapier-like fashion,” a “scintillating save,” a “cannonading drive.”

May these first stars of hockey announcing rest peacefully in heaven. Thanks for the great memories.

Bob Erwin Ottawa

