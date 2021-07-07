Open this photo in gallery Smoke rises above the town of Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate. JR ADAMS/Reuters

Catholic guilt

Re Marking Tragedy (Letters, July 6): As the revelations continue and more graves are discovered, I think the sins of the church are hard to ignore.

I once considered it my north star of moral high ground. Now I am left bereft.

C.A.J. Durran Ancaster, Ont.

While I find it encouraging that some Catholics have no choice but to “leave” the church, I can’t help but wonder: Were the decades or even centuries of abuse perpetrated by Catholic clergy not enough? What about the sexual abuse of children, mostly young boys, at the hands of priests? Or the largely successful evangelical efforts to eradicate Indigenous cultures and practices throughout the world?

Why were these atrocities not sufficient reasons to renounce allegiances to this flawed institution?

John Herberman Toronto

Foreign welfare

Re Canada Sending Vaccines To Overseas Staff (July 6): The slow distribution of vaccines to the world’s poorest countries may warrant the severest criticism. But to imply that Global Affairs Canada should not provide its overseas employees with health care they would normally receive at home beggars belief.

I am a retired employee of Global Affairs, but I think most fair-minded Canadians would agree that we should look after those who are assigned to work for us abroad.

Geoff White Ottawa

In the aftermath

Re Officials Suspect Human Cause In Deadly B.C. wildfire (July 5): For the B.C. Wildfire Service to advise that this was likely “human-caused” is disgraceful to me. Humans living in tinder boxes caused by climate change should be the stated reason.

If a train cannot go through one’s town or one cannot use a power tool for fear of sparks, then we are all likely doomed. Government and corporations should respond to climate change now. Please listen to Indigenous leaders regarding protection of the Earth.

Trish Johnston Nelson, B.C.

Re Western Canada’s Deadly Heat Wave Is Driven By Climate Change. Will It Be A Wake-up Call? (July 3): The United Nations says we have less than a decade to cut our emissions in half. The International Energy Agency says the world can afford no new fossil fuel infrastructure if we are to meet the Paris agreement goals. Most of the technologies already exist to get to a healthier, safer, more just low-carbon world.

The uncomfortable truth, however, is that Canadian oil companies, and the banks, investors, pension holders and government officials who vigorously back them, are choosing short-term profit over a safe and livable world for all.

Climate chaos is not just happening – I believe it’s caused by our greed. This disrupted world is still possible to avoid, yet we continue to choose an unwise path.

Jason Mogus Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Re First Nations Threaten To Block Rail Traffic Over Fire Recovery Fears (July 6): I’d like to give a perspective from the other end of that rail line.

COVID-19 has caused a huge disruption in international shipping. Our products have seen delay after delay, and now ocean shipping from Asia is taking upward of two months rather than four to five weeks. A blockade would delay them even further. Our cash flow is very tight.

Without these shipments, the 25 full-time people who we employ will likely be out of a job. My business is just one of thousands similarly affected by COVID-19. These businesses employ millions of Canadians, and the railways are our lifeline.

Canadians have been more sympathetic than ever before to the plight of our Indigenous brothers and sisters. Blocking rail lines, as was done in 2020, could invite negativity and opposition, as it did then. I believe it’s the wrong way to get a message across.

Jason Shron Thornhill, Ont.

Concrete advice

Re Service Life (Letters, July 6): A former condo board member writes that a special assessment to address structural defects is “a bit of a joke,” because every physical asset has an end date. I, too, am a former condo board member and currently an adviser to the condo community (45 years).

I ask: What is the alternative? Does a government-appointed engineer decree when a building must be demolished? Must residents clear out and find a hotel?

What about successful condo “conversions,” some with structures that are 60, 80 or even 100 years old? Major retrofits were necessary before condo status could be achieved, but that’s a far cry from declaring structural “end dates.”

I agree: It’s reprehensible that the Miami condo board may have waffled in the face of imminent danger. But that speaks to my very point: The board should have arranged for repairs, however extensive – even if special assessments were necessary.

Alan Rosenberg Toronto

Multiple choice

Re Excellence And Equity In High Schools (Editorial, July 2): In September, 1958, I enrolled in the general stream at Vancouver’s King George High School. At that time, the general stream led to trades and the university stream to academics.

At the first reporting period before Christmas, Principal Cameron called me into his office to ask why I was in the general program. “Because it’s the easiest,” I replied.

I had As in all my subjects. Mr. Cameron insisted that I immediately switch to the university stream, which I did. After graduation, I enrolled at the University of British Columbia. I pursued a high-school teaching career for 33 years before retiring.

I can never thank this principal enough for realizing that “high school is where real demarcations in life first occur,” and doing something concrete about it for this immigrant student from Germany.

Heinz Senger Surrey, B.C.

A vision

Re The Lyrical Journey Of Canada’s Adopted Daughter, Rosalie Abella (July 1): That from Canada emerged this judicial hero, a woman of fairness, equity, equality and justice, should give all Canadians hope for our future.

Bernie Farber Thornhill, Ont.

On Nov. 11

Re Dynamic Figure Was Known As ‘Canada’s Rabbi’ (Obituary, July 6): Very sad. Reuven Bulka’s always-moving Remembrance Day sentiments, eloquently delivered, were unmatched.

Jim Conte Niagara Falls, Ont.

Great odds

Re Canadiens Live To Fight Another Day (Sports, July 6): Being from Toronto, I guess Montreal – being down 3-1 – have Tampa Bay right where they want them.

Steven Brown Toronto

