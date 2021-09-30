Open this photo in gallery Conservative leader Erin O'Toole during a news conference on Sept. 21. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

China challenge

Re Don’t Bet On A Change In Our China Policy (Sept. 29): Columnist Andrew Coyne writes that “China targeted Canada, rather than the U.S., for retaliation … because they knew, or suspected, it would work better against us,” because Canadian policy toward China is “weak and vacillating.” He is right that China picked on Canada – because I believe they could, not because our policy is weak.

Canada, as a much smaller country, is an easier target to bully than the United States. We cannot hit back and hurt China as the U.S. can. Moreover, China sent a message to all smaller countries: Help the U.S. at one’s peril.

Canada stood up to this bullying. What’s “weak and vacillating” about that?

Hugh Stephens Victoria

I believe columnist Andrew Coyne’s argument, that Canada’s so-called pussyfooting on China is designed in part to protect the business interests of prominent Liberals, misses what is really at stake here.

Just ask the farming community on the Prairies, not exactly a Liberal stronghold, that greatly benefits from extensive sales to China of wheat, canola, pork and beef. Or check the performance of Teck Resources, whose billion-dollar sales of metallurgical coal to China out of Crowsnest Pass have also enriched both the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway. They in turn carry dozens of trainloads of the commodity each week to the port of Vancouver.

How we should deal with China is a major public policy challenge.

Terrence Downey Calgary

Suburban votes

Re Conservatives Must Solve Growing Suburban Conundrum To Win Election (Sept. 27): A large segment of rural people in Canada lead a hardscrabble existence, finding it increasingly difficult to earn a decent living. What economic activity remains in rural areas is increasingly depressed. With so little being done to help these Canadians, no wonder they often turn bitter and anti-government.

The Liberals, who show much sympathy for the downtrodden in cities and Indigenous people on reserves, will find it hard to respond to rural Canadians as they lose representation in the hinterland. Likewise the Conservatives, if by chance they do gain power, will have a hard time understanding what urban folks need.

A healthy political system would have both major parties strong in both rural and urban areas.

Neale Adams Vancouver

If one has never been to the suburban belt around Toronto, it is quite something to see.

It is a teeming, prosperous place filled with hardworking immigrants, many who qualified as skilled workers, entrepreneurs and professionals. Roads are packed, factories humming and malls filled as they build lives, educate their children and grow the economy.

More than 40 per cent of this population hails from East, South and West Asia, and many hew to conservative principles; with their support, many ridings previously flipped to the Conservatives. They will never forgive, however, if a politician questions their allegiances and place in this country, as Stephen Harper did in catering to the Conservative base.

Whether Erin O’Toole’s turn to the centre will be durable is something these voters are watching closely.

Kashif Pirzada Toronto

Columnist John Ibbitson’s prescription to enable the Conservatives to win the next election could be summarized succinctly: Change their name to the “Almost” Liberal Party of Canada.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Slap on the wrist

Re Prosecutors Look To Avoid Trial For SNC-Lavalin With Offer To Make Deal (Sept. 28): SNC-Lavalin will probably avoid any meaningful consequences. With a deferred prosecution agreement, the company would not admit any criminal guilt, but rather admit to being wrong, pay a fine, agree to a period of oversight, promise not to do it again and then continue with “business as usual.”

It doesn’t appear that law and justice are applied equally and fairly. It reinforces my perception that there are two systems of justice, one for ordinary Canadians and one for the rich, powerful and well-connected.

Jody Wilson-Raybould was fired as justice minister for refusing to offer SNC a DPA. We should likewise reject any such proposal now.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Home and away

Re Energy Firm Launches Legal Fight As Quebec Looks To Ban Oil, Gas Production (Report on Business, Sept. 23): Apparently Quebec doesn’t believe it morally hypocritical to refuse a pipeline so Canadian oil can be refined for local needs, preferring oil from overseas. Now it will effectively prohibit oil and gas production in la belle province after granting exploration licences.

Quebec “greenwashes” decisions when it comes to local supply, but is happy if the stuff comes from elsewhere.

Richard Austin Toronto

To blame

Re Canada’s Suicide Rate Dropped 32% In First Year Of Pandemic, Report Finds (Sept. 23): It makes sense to me that there have been fewer suicides during the pandemic. Suicides tend to spike when people have no one and nothing else to blame but themselves.

The pandemic is a catch-all for our troubles. If only it would go away, then we’d feel better – so we tell ourselves, for now.

Jeff Wiseman Toronto

Calendar invite

Re Provinces Face Calls To Make New National Day For Truth and Reconciliation A Statutory Holiday (Sept. 29): Here is a modest proposal to keep Indigenous matters continuing in the minds and hearts of our future leaders: Move National Indigenous History Month from June to October. June, the month of exams, graduations and grad balls, seems useless for educational initiatives.

With Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the end of September, National Indigenous History Month would naturally follow. The change would not require drawn-out committee hearings, disputatious rewriting of school curriculum nor cost to taxpayers.

It would, however, impact the values and priorities of successive generations of political, business and social leaders to the benefit of us all.

Gordon Wetmore Deux-Montagnes, Que.

Hot stuff

Re The Joys Of Ironing (First Person, Sept. 23): I too love ironing. It is a chore that envelops the ironer, blocking out daily worries and cares as one concentrates on the demanding task at hand – particularly when ironing shirts and other intricate garments.

I also love clotheslines, putting one up wherever we have moved. There is nothing like getting into bed with pillowcases and sheets smelling like the sun and breeze in which they flapped dry. I don’t know what it is, but it reminds me of my pre-dryer childhood when hanging the wash was the only option.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

