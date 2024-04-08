Open this photo in gallery: A sign placed along I-95 encourages people to view the upcoming eclipse safely on April 7 in Houlton, Maine.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Moonshadow etc.

Re “Here are 20 songs to play during Monday’s solar eclipse” (Arts, April 4): When I was a child, I was fascinated by eclipse phenomena. I remembered the date of July 10, 1972, when totality would occur in Nova Scotia.

When the day came, I was a medical student in Halifax. I left early and raced to West Quoddy up the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia, the world centre for studying the eclipse. We had almost reached our destination when rockets began launching for scientific research, so we did not quite reach our destination.

Several months later, Carly Simon’s song You’re so Vain was released, containing the lyrics “Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun.”

I am disappointed that this song was not included on your list of 20 songs. I am also disappointed that we did not actually reach West Quoddy as I would have been able to identify the mysterious vain subject of her song.

And by the way, I will be travelling to Miramichi, N.B., to experience the eclipse this time.

Gordon Young Pictou, N.S.

Your solar eclipse playlist is missing any classical representation. Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata or Holst’s The Planets are suggestions.

Joel May Mississauga, Ont.

Re “Decades later, memories of Canada’s last total eclipse still burn bright. The next will be one to savour” (March 14): As a science writer, I hope we have clear skies in Southern Ontario for the solar eclipse and would like to think everyone will have an opportunity to view it. Unfortunately, I expect many won’t have that chance. I’m privileged to be able to take time off work – with pay – and have the means to drive to and pay for accommodations in the path of totality. Unfortunately, many aren’t able to take time off or can’t afford to. Some might work at jobs where their employers won’t let them take a break to catch even a brief glimpse. Others may be prevented from viewing because of a mobility issue or physical handicap. Someone once said that even doorknobs have politics (that is, who are they designed for and can everyone open them?). Sadly, the same applies to cosmic spectacles like a solar eclipse.

Chris Sasaki Toronto

Whale of a rescue

Re “Dozens team up in complex race to rescue orca trapped in B.C. lagoon” (April 5): The story of the attempt to rescue an orphaned orca calf in British Columbia is meaningful for Canadians. Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people are co-operating to try to save this beautiful animal. Chief Simon John of the Ehattesaht First Nation saw the message: “This whale is showing us a pathway. We can achieve the process of reconciliation through relationships.” The orca has a special connection to Indigenous peoples, while non-Indigenous peoples love these animals too. It may be a small episode in the larger scheme of things, but it is wonderful when nature in Canada can remind us of our better selves. This is a country that needs more reminders of those things.

J.D.M. Stewart Toronto

In with the new

Re “The PM’s address” (Letters, April 5): As a home builder who specializes in super-energy efficient and durable houses I find the whole “heritage home preservation” movement confusing. The Prime Minister’s official residence at 24 Sussex Dr. is just the tip of the iceberg. These old homes are filled with mould, radon gas and asbestos, and consume vast amounts of utilities. Yes, they can be brought up to modern standards but at great cost that can never be recouped. Also, these mostly single-family homes are in downtown areas close to transit where we are trying to increase density. People say “they don’t build them like they used to.” I say, thank goodness.

Walter Abicht Kingston

Fair pay

Re “Corporate pay” (Letters, April 5): With reference to your letter-writer who “felt sick” upon learning that the chief executive officer of Loblaw was paid $22.1-million, I had the opposite reaction – I found it inspirational. It’s good to know that exceptional people, managing a complex organization in a fiercely competitive industry, can be so handsomely rewarded. Loblaw CEO Per Bank left his home in Denmark to manage one of Canada’s largest companies by revenue and employees. If the board and the shareholders of the company believe this is the price to attract, retain and motivate this talented individual, that is their decision. Your letter-writer is welcome to shop elsewhere to protest the CEO’s pay, but I have a feeling he will be back at Loblaws next week.

Jeremy Klein Ottawa

Dire diagnosis

Re “It’s time for Canadians to have the right to a family doctor” (Opinion, April 6): If we had more physicians and politicians like Dr. Jane Philpott, our health care system would be unrivalled. True dedication to service, including accountability, by health care professionals and by elected government officials, is critical. When these key elements are lacking, we all lose. At present, our business model of health care, an epic fail to use today’s parlance, is profit-driven on one side and driven by short-term budget “savings” on the other, without proper transparency, accountability or a reasonable minimum guarantee of service delivery. This has resulted in a more expensive, less efficient system that does not deliver real quality of care – the necessary priority that taxpaying citizens require and deserve.

Dr. David Hughes Glass Saugeen Township, Ont.

Congratulations to Dr. Jane Philpott for her excellent suggestions on a new health care strategy. Better co-ordination, information and the involvement of family doctors in the care of hospitalized patients would save a truly substantial amount of money and leave health care providers and facilities with more time to care for more patients.

Elisabetta Bigsby Toronto

Being civil

Re “Civility and its discontents” (Letters, April 4): In response to the open letter and editorial on the need for civility, one letter-writer asks to be spared from “fainting couches and pearls clutched” while making reference to a Victorian tea party. This suggestion that civility is nothing but a quaint relic from a bygone age is surely part of the problem.

Another reader objects to having Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre’s name mentioned as part of the problem. Mr. Poilievre has made a career out of angrily sniping from the sidelines. Again, this is part of the problem.

Civil behaviour is never outdated. It’s also entirely the responsibility of each one of us as individuals. One can only hope that we haven’t reached the point where we can’t even have a civil discussion about civility.

Steve Soloman Toronto

