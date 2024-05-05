Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Oakville, Ont., on April 24.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Orcas vs. oil

Re “After 12 years, the $34-billion Trans Mountain pipeline is finally finished. But what happens next?” (Report on Business, April 27): I represented Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation in the regulatory hearing and in litigation over the Trans Mountain expansion project.

There is the risk of oil spills in the Vancouver area and the Salish Sea, which the Canadian Energy Regulator called “potentially catastrophic” for Southern Resident killer whales. There is also the increase in oil tanker transits, which alone will have significant adverse effects on these 75 critically endangered orcas.

Near-constant noise in their critical habitat will hinder their ability to catch the increasingly scarce Chinook salmon they depend on – an impact that the government acknowledged when it approved the project, but has thus far failed to mitigate.

Dyna Tuytel Ecojustice; Calgary

Time’s up

Re “For the good of the Liberal party, Trudeau needs to think about his future” (April 30): Why would Justin Trudeau tarnish his singular achievement (delivering us from Stephen Harper) by making his most egregious mistake (delivering us to Pierre Poilievre)?

If the polls don’t turn around in the next six months or so, the Prime Minister should take his walk in the wildfire smoke, giving his successor time to win over enough hearts, minds and votes to keep the Conservatives in opposition, where they belong in a civilized democracy.

Louis Desjardins Belleville, Ont.

We all know Justin Trudeau is a fighter, and he hates to back down. But honestly, it takes courage and strength of mind to recognize defeat and move aside. In this case it would not be being beaten by his opponent but making a strategic retreat to win by other means if he were to let one of his strong alternatives take his place.

Pierre Mihok Ajax, Ont.

Petty politics

I was surprised at the comments made by letter-writers disparaging Pierre Poilievre’s use of the word “wacko” (”Unruly behaviour” – Letters, May 2). Not the best choice of words. But contrast this comment with the Prime Minister accusing Mr. Poilievre of courting right-wing extremist groups, specifically Diagolon.

In September, 2022, the leader of this group made threatening comments regarding Mr. Poilievre’s wife. This was soundly denounced by Mr. Poilievre and the RCMP were involved (”RCMP says it’s reviewing complaint from Poilievre about threats made against his wife,” Sept. 26, 2022). The Prime Minister knows this.

So I ask. Which leader was more guilty of breaking House rules? The one who used the word wacko or the one accusing his opponent of courting a group whose leader threatened sexual violence against his wife? And we wonder why respect for our institutions has fallen to record lows.

Colin Lockhart Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Nurse knowledge

Re “To transform Canadian health care, we must listen to the wisdom of nurses” (Opinion, April 29): It was with a grave sense of déjà vu that I read this column. Fifty years ago, as a graduate nurse and later a student of sociology, I lamented the lowly position of nurses in the health care system. Much like the military, the hierarchical structure of rank has dominated health care for eons. Decision-making is left to those at the top.

At this critical time, both in Canada and the rest of the world, we need to challenge this hierarchy in the health care system. We need to include those with their boots on the ground and those who contribute to the major share of patient care. By including “the wisdom of nurses” in the decision-making process, we have the potential for a greater understanding of the needs of those deserving of thoughtful, inclusive care.

Mary Beck North Vancouver, B.C.

Drug pandemic

Re “B.C.’s hard lesson on hard drugs” (Editorial, May 1): Substance use disorder is a public-health issue. Drug use is not safe no matter what measures we take to ensure the safety of supply. Making its use open and the substances readily available only serves to normalize it and gives the illusion of dealing with the problem, but it’s only a half measure.

Addiction should be considered a highly contagious disease that requires appropriate measures. We have just had a pandemic where extraordinary measures were taken, such as lockdowns and forced isolation. Why aren’t authorities using similar measures for the drug pandemic?

Ask most addicts if they would have chosen this lifestyle and you might be surprised that enslaving themselves to the relentless demands of a drug addiction is the last thing they would have chosen. A serious attempt must be made to provide the counselling and treatment they desperately need. This problem is widespread, there’s hardly a family that isn’t affected by it.

Leslie Martel Registered nurse (retired); Mississauga

Unintended hangover

Re “Ford vows to fight Toronto’s push to ease restrictions on illicit drugs” (April 30): If Toronto leaders continue to push for the decriminalization of small amounts of hard drugs after seeing what just happened in British Columbia, not only are they foolish, they will trigger unintended political consequences. Do they really want to give Ontario Premier Doug Ford a boost in popularity? How will that help in the long run?

Carol Town Hamilton

Tax tempest in a teapot

Re “You’re no longer middle-class if you own a cottage or investment property” (Report on Business, April 27): As an avid (but often unhappy) reader of Report on Business, I was so happy to read Paul Kershaw’s article about the capital-gains tax changes in the recent budget.

It is so informative, well-written and addresses so much of “the sky is falling” malarkey about the changes.

Joanna Reid Oakville, Ont.

World Cup’s kick

Re “When you play with FIFA matches, expect to get burned” (Editorial, April 1): I must highlight some points. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice awarded US$201-million in compensation for losses suffered after decades of corruption. FIFA was the victim of illegal schemes.

As a non-profit, FIFA’s revenue directly benefits 211 member associations. Money doesn’t disappear any more and investment has increased sevenfold since 2016.

The editorial incorrectly states that FIFA “awarded” Toronto and Vancouver “five preliminary matches.” In 2022, FIFA confirmed the 16 host cities and only released the match schedule this year.

An impact study conducted for the 2026 bid forecast that “ … individual host cities could expect to see approximately $160-$620-million in incremental economic activity. That translates to a net benefit of approximately $90-$480-million per city after accounting for potential public costs.”

We look forward to Canada’s contribution in delivering the most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever.

Bryan Swanson Director of media Relations, FIFA; Zurich, Switzerland

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com