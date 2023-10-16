Open this photo in gallery: Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation linemen Ryan Coates climbs a pole to change a capacitor at one of the four-team stations of the annual two-day Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo hosted by WRECC in conjunction with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Sept. 22.Grace Ramey/The Associated Press

Money matters

Re “Canadian pensions funds should invest more in domestic assets to boost the economy” (Report on Business, Oct. 12): Perish the thought that hard-earned funds invested by Canadians should be invested for their benefit.

There has been a decline in pensions investing in Canadian equities, from under 80 per cent in 1990 to under 25 per cent now. Maybe this is because Canada has slipped so badly, as evidenced by our dollar.

Canada makes up less than 2 per cent of the world economy. Now contributor Shahir Guindi wants pension participants to use their savings to do what their governments have failed to do.

Canada has some of the highest levels of taxation in the world. Canadian governments should start by addressing our problems, not by looking to pillage Canadians’ savings.

Imagine letting governments have unfettered access to Canadian retirement funds. Ouch.

Eldon Fraser Calgary

Re “Why is this retiree having so much trouble finding a financial planner to help him draw on his savings tax-efficiently?” (Report on Business, Oct. 7) and “Many financial advisers only work with wealthy clients. So where are the masses going for help?” (Report on Business, Oct. 9): Canada’s tax, Old Age Security and pension systems are incredibly and unnecessarily complex, and becoming more so all the time with new savings arrangements and even more rules.

A barrage of regulations govern the taxation of various investment income sources: RRSPs, RRIFs, TFSAs, RESPs, FHSAs, CPP, OAS, GIS. These rules are so complicated that even many Canada Revenue Agency employees and investment “professionals” don’t seem to understand or can’t explain them accurately.

Tens of thousands of people across Canada are employed in financial services and tax authorities whose main job is to monitor and administer this complex bureaucracy, yet millions of Canadians are often confused and provided with non-information or, worse still, misinformation.

The solution to all this should not be more financial tax advisers, but to simplify and untangle this maddening tax system.

Swire Chin Toronto

Lead the charge

Re “How reliable is your electric utility?” (Oct. 9): The local utility is where we get our electricity, therefore nothing could be more important than its reliability. Unfortunately, most politicians and media take the perspective that big power plants should be the focus of our attention.

Rather than focusing on big generation, from far away, we should be promoting small, localized generation, conservation, demand management and storage close to demand. This would lower costs, spread risks, incentivize citizens to act and stabilize neighbourhood grids. This is called “distributed energy resources” and is a relatively new concept in Canada.

I look forward to more articles about the potential for DER in Ontario and Canada’s grid, and less on new, unproven and expensive nuclear boondoggles. Let’s put the local grid at the forefront of energy planning; that’s where the people and businesses live.

Dick Bakker Director, Ottawa Renewable Energy Co-operative

Priced to sell

Re “High price” (Letters, Oct. 12): A letter-writer criticizes Canadian retail for the replacement of brands with their own products, describing it as “Walmart-ization.” Canadian customers should mistrust the cozy bread-price-fixing club, but it would be unfair to use Walmart’s good name as a slur.

Walmart has a vast range of food products from all corners of the globe, and puts grocery staples in my kitchen for a competitive price. Walmart’s presence in Canada probably curbs the worst excesses of Loblaws, Sobeys, etc.

We should want the “Walmart-ization” of telecom services in Canada.

Mike Firth Toronto

Re “It’s time to hit pause on government-regulated milk price increases” (Editorial, Oct. 13): This editorial points to the impact that big business has on the farm-gate prices of beef and pork.

A few multinationals can set prices for these foods, and consumers have no control. Producers are faced with accepting the prices or going out of business. If, as is likely, we gradually lose our supply of food, then the multinationals would call the shots and Canadian consumers would have no food security.

It is fortunate, then, that Canadian dairy and poultry supply chains remain secure and family-owned. A pause in these current price increases may be feasible.

Will big business pause in the price of steaks and pork chops? Not likely.

Ted Burnside Ottawa

Ride away

Re “My bicycle gets along just fine with cars. It’s the e-bikes that worry me” (First Person, Oct. 12): What’s the solution for e-bikes when they are on sidewalks and crosswalks? The essay-writer rightly points to their silence; I will also mention their bulk and speed.

On any day when I’m running errands in my downtown Toronto neighbourhood, I can easily count up to 10 of these e-bikes on the sidewalk.

I was told that this is not a city issue but a police issue. Could ticketing reckless drivers be a way to protect pedestrians?

Colette Malo Toronto

I am a keen cyclist in my late 70s and still a fairly active rider. I also lead bicycle tours around Ontario wine country and am increasingly exposed to motorized bicycles.

The term e-bikes covers two main categories: pedal assist, which still requires riders to put effort into their ride, and “cheat” bicycles, equipped with rarely or never-used pedals to avoid being classified a motorcycle with all the accompanying regulations and licensing. These are motorized scooters.

It used to be I could spot riders of rental bikes who shouldn’t really be on a bicycle, as they wobbled all over the trail at a walking pace; with motorized scooters, these wobblers approach at 20 kilometres an hour or more, so are more of a danger.

So pedal-assist e-bikes are fine, in my opinion, opening up cycling to those who otherwise wouldn’t or couldn’t. It’s the scooters that should be regulated.

Martin Harvey Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Show of pride

Re “NHL’s new policy banning gear, uniform alteration to celebrate theme nights a controversy of choice” (Sports, Oct. 11): Let’s all have a voice and put Pride-taped hockey sticks on our front porches. Shame on the National Hockey League.

Mary Lou Maher Toronto

In other words

“X, formerly known as Twitter.” When will The Globe and Mail stop using this unfortunate phrase?

We do not see Telus, formerly known as BC Tel, identified in this way.

Let X do its own rebranding.

Kenneth Stewart Kelowna, B.C.

