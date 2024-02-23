Two years ago, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Now, with Russia on the front foot, many towns that have been safe for months are being thrust back onto the front lines, like Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.

Today, The Globe’s senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon, who’s in Kharkiv, tells us about the front lines of the war two years on, how the soldiers are doing and what it means for Ukraine’s army that Western support is slowing down.

If you’d like to learn more, The Globe is doing a live Q&A with Mark on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. ET, here.

