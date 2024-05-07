Police, campus unrest and the power of student protests

Campus protests are spreading across Canada, including at the University of Toronto and McGill. They come after high-profile demonstrations in the United States, where students are demonstrating against the war in Gaza. And when police were called in to disband these protests, sometimes things got violent.

The protests and tensions with police call back to student movements of the past. Roberta Lexier is an associate professor at Mount Royal University, and her research focuses on social and student movements. Dr. Lexier is on the show to explain the tensions between campus protesters and police and what history tells us about the protests today.

