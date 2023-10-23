As Canada tries to figure out its path forward in combatting climate change, the question of which level of government is allowed to do what has become a sticking point in the courts. Most recently, the government of Alberta asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether a piece of federal environmental legislation was offside.

The court’s decision was a surprise to both sides. So The Globe’s climate change columnist Adam Radwanski will explain what was in the ruling and why it now has some questioning the power of the federal government to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com