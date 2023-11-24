Skip to main content
The Decibel Staff, Menaka Raman-Wilms and Joe Castaldo

In the span of a week, OpenAI went from being Silicon Valley’s dominant artificial intelligence company, to teetering on the brink of collapse, to a total board overhaul. And at the centre of the drama were two men: Sam Altman, its CEO, and Ilya Sutskever, its chief scientist.

Report on Business journalist Joe Castaldo explains who Ilya Sutskever is, what his role was in the past week’s chaotic chain of events, and why he is driving to build even smarter AI, despite the risks.

Questions? Comments? Ideas? Email us at thedecibel@globeandmail.com

