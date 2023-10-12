In Her Defence, a new podcast series from The Globe and Mail, tells the story of Helen Naslund, in her words for the first time. Through a series of jailhouse interviews with The Globe’s Jana G. Pruden, Naslund speaks about the domestic violence she suffered and what led to a fateful night – that led to the murder of her husband.

Naslund’s story and harsh sentencing captured the attention and outrage of tens of thousands of Canadians, asking what is fair punishment when a victim becomes the accused. This series dives into her fight for freedom and how the justice and legal systems deal with women who kill their abusers.

If you’re experiencing intimate partner violence, you can find resources and your nearest shelter at sheltersafe.ca.

