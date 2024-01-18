Canada is one of the fastest growing countries in the world and in 2023, the population officially reached 40 million people. But economists are warning that there’s a price to pay for that growth – that Canada’s living standards and investments in infrastructure aren’t keeping up.

Matt Lundy is an economics reporter for the Globe, and he joins the podcast to explain why Canada’s policies have led to a ‘population trap’ and why Canada’s immigration rates have soared.

